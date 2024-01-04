Bruins 3 developments that sparked the Bruins’ recent turnaround Secondary scoring has powered the Bruins during their recent four-game winning streak. Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk got the shot past a sprawling Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

The short three-day layoff during the Christmas break provided a needed breather for the Boston Bruins.

Indeed, the Bruins entered the holidays as a hobbled bunch after dropping four straight games. The defensive breakdowns, blown third-period leads, and scoring struggles all compiled into one of Boston’s worst slumps over the past two seasons.

Over the last week, the Bruins turned their quartet of losses into a four-game win streak. And while Jim Montgomery’s squad didn’t exactly run through the league’s juggernauts over that stretch, Boston took care of business against the Sabres, Devils, Red Wings and Blue Jackets.

Advertisement:

As a result, the Bruins sit in first place heading into Thursday’s tilt with the Penguins. But before they embark on a brief two-game homestand, let’s look at three encouraging developments from their recent four-game run.

Forechecking habits and lineup changes lead to increased secondary scoring.

Amid a transitional season, Montgomery used a good chunk of the first few months mixing and matching his lines. Before the break, he used a top-heavy approach, putting his best offensive weapons in Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak on Boston’s No. 1 scoring line.

The Bruins hardly received any secondary scoring during their four-game skid. The results provided Montgomery another chance at changes, hoping to provide some needed balance throughout the lineup.

The early results provided an encouraging development. The Bruins netted 18 goals over their last four games. Their go-to weapons in Pastrnak, Zacha and Marchand accounted for only three of those markers.

Marchand tallied five assists since moving into a second-line role with Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk. Even without Marchand lighting the lamp, the trio accounted for nearly a third of Boston’s goal production since their first game in Buffalo, with Coyle notching three markers and DeBrusk netting a pair.

Between Trent Frederic’s recent emergence as a third-line anchor, a trio of bargain bin additions in Kevin Shattenkirk, James van Riemsdyk and Danton Heinen delivering timely offensive moments, and increased production from the blue-line Boston’s scoring output has become more well-rounded of late.

Trent Frederic fires home his 10th goal this season off a slick feed from JVR.



4-1 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/jGqhmUOjrZ — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 3, 2024

“I think here in…whatever it is…the last month or six weeks, you’re starting to see them really be comfortable,” Montgomery told reporters of van Riemsdyk and Shattenkirk following Wednesday’s practice. “Both of their brains work really fast. So I think as they’ve gotten more accustomed to how we play, I think the brains are getting them into the spots that we envisioned being in from the beginning.”

Advertisement:

Shattenkirk and van Riemsdyk aren’t the only players getting to their spots.

Some strong forechecking pressure leads to Danton Heinen's fifth goal of the season.



3-1 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/ikf80Qq6WD — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 3, 2024

The Bruins returned to their forechecking identity coming out of the break. Their aggressive pursuit of the puck led to multiple bids off the rush and quality primary and secondary looks in front of the net at even strength and on the power play.

The “special” results from the power play and penalty kill.

The rotating personnel earlier in the year provided the Bruins power play units with some growing pains. And while the outlook for the two units isn’t necessarily set for the long-term, the recent results marked another encouraging development.

The David Pastrnak one-timer setup remains Boston’s primary power-play scoring option. But his dynamic offensive skillset provided openings for some of the supporting cast, specifically on the man advantage.

Pastrnak factored into two of Boston’s five power-play markers during the recent four games, scoring on a nifty forehand-backhand go-ahead marker against the Devils and notching a secondary helper in Buffalo.

Order up! This pasta is being served hot. 🍝



Cc: David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96) pic.twitter.com/nkqS10mKBK — NHL (@NHL) December 31, 2023

“Guys that can score like him can kind of disappear and then appear and score goals. But he wins battles,” Montgomery said of what’s stood out to him regarding Pastrnak during his two years behind the Boston bench. “How he wins battles and drives a line is the second thing that’s really impressive.

Advertisement:

“I think he’s in the top five in the league in assists on power plays now, so his ability to understand what the team needs and where he’s most valuable to the team — whether it’s goal scoring, passing, one-on-one battles — he just seems to understand and try to go and do that for the team.”

With Pastrnak demanding attention from opposing penalty kills, the Bruins took advantage of the prime open space in high-danger scoring areas. They’ve secured more scoring bids on tips and rebounds in front of the crease while also scoring on bang-bang setups along the net-front area.

The Bruins worked their way back into the top five in power play success rate. Their penalty kill also returned to form after they allowed five goals in their four-game pre-holiday rut.

Whether they’re denying entry into the defensive end or clearing pucks out of harm for one-and-done possessions, the Bruins provided some needed relief for Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. The last line of defense delivered their share of clutch stops when needed, but the structured setup allowed Boston’s shorthanded unit to kill off 13 of their last 15 penalties.

A killer instinct approach in closing time

The Bruins had multiple chances to advance against the Panthers. But their failure to add insurance markers down the stretch lent room for Florida’s come-from-behind first round victory.

That habit carried over into the new season. Boston’s six losses when leading after two periods rank tied for first along with the Blue Jackets and Islanders.

The troubling development reared its ugly head at the beginning of the four-game skid when they allowed late third-period tallies en route to their pair of overtime losses to the Rangers and Wild.

Advertisement:

The Bruins only allowed two goals in the final 20 during their win streak, an Erik Johnson garbage-time tally in Buffalo and a J.T. Compher 6-on-4 marker on New Year’s Eve in Detroit.

Amid their current win streak, the Bruins notched multiple insurance tallies in pivotal moments. The recent closeout effort particularly stood out to Montgomery after he watched Heinen and Frederic deliver the proverbial dagger against the lowly Blue Jackets.

“I think we’re getting better and better,” Montgomery said to NESN’s Andy Brickley. “Players are getting more poised, and we’re more comfortable in those situations. I thought tonight was the best of the four.”

Indeed, the previous failures within the final 20 minutes provided a learning experience. And surely, they’ll face similar late-game situations against squads pushing for playoff positioning. But a little adversity isn’t a bad thing, especially after the Bruins hardly faced such challenges during last year’s record-breaking regular season.