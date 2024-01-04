Bruins Bruins’ David Pastrnak named All-Star for 4th time in his career Pastrnak has scored 23 goals in 37 games so far this season. David Pastrnak was named an All-Star for the fourth time in his career on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

In a far-from-shocking development, Bruins winger David Pastrnak is heading back to the All-Star Game.

The NHL announced Pastrnak as one of the first 32 selections — one player from each team — for the upcoming 2024 All-Star Weekend on Thursday. The three-day event will be held in Toronto from Feb. 1-3.

This marks the fourth time that Pastrnak has been named an All-Star, previously earning the nod in 2019, 2020, and 2023.

As expected, Pastrnak has been Boston’s primary offensive conduit so far this season. In 37 games with Boston, Pastrnak has scored 23 goals and posted 53 total points.

The 27-year-old winger currently paces the Bruins in goals, assists, points, points per game, even-strength goals, even-strength points, power-play goals, and power-play points.

Even after the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci this past summer, Pastrnak entered Thursday’s game with a 114-point pace in 2023-24 — which would be a new career-high.

Here are the first 32 players named to the 2024 All-Star Weekend:

Eastern Conference

Boston Bruins: David Pastrnak, F

Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin, D

Carolina Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho, F

Columbus Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner, F

Detroit Red Wings: Alex DeBrincat, F

Florida Panthers: Sam Reinhart, F

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki, F

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes, F

New York Islanders: Mathew Barzal, F

New York Rangers: Igor Shesterkin, G

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk, F

Philadelphia Flyers: Travis Konecny, F

Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby, F

Tampa Bay Lightning: Nikita Kucherov, F

Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews, F

Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson, F

Western Conference

Anaheim Ducks: Frank Vatrano, F

Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller, F

Calgary Flames: Elias Lindholm, F

Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard, F

Colorado Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon, F

Dallas Stars: Jake Oettinger, G

Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid, F

Los Angeles Kings: Cam Talbot, G

Minnesota Wild: Kirill Kaprizov, F

Nashville Predators: Filip Forsberg, F

San Jose Sharks: Tomas Hertl, F

St. Louis Blues: Robert Thomas, F

Seattle Kraken: Oliver Bjorkstrand, F

Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes, D

Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel, F

Winnipeg Jets: Connor Hellebuyck, G

A total of 44 players will participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, featuring four teams comprised of 11 players (nine skaters and two goaltenders). The final 12 players (eight skaters, four goalies) that will fill all the All-Star rosters will be determined by fan voting over the next few weeks.