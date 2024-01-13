Bruins Brad Marchand passes 900 career points, Bruins beat Blues 4-3 in OT Marchand and McAvoy each scored a pair of goals in the win. Brad Marchand reached another career milestone in the Bruins' win. (AP Photo/Scott Kane) (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored his second goal in overtime and Brad Marchand added two goals Saturday night, leading the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

The game-winning goal came 1:10 into overtime when McAvoy snapped in a wrist shot.

“He’s a great talent and it was a great shot,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “That’s a goal-scorer’s shot right there.”

The final play began when Robert Thomas was tripped by David Pastrnak. McAvoy picked up the loose puck near the red line. He skated in and shot from the faceoff circle into the upper part of the goal.

“It was a two on one, and I didn’t want to try a pass so I shot it,” McAvoy said. “I picked my shot. It was sort of a quick bang-bang play.”

Drew Bannister, the St. Louis interim coach, didn’t offer an opinion on there being no call on the play.

“It’s disappointing the way it ended. I don’t need to comment on it that much guys, to be honest with you. I think the replays said enough,” Bannister said. “I’ve only been here five weeks. I’m smart enough to know I can’t comment on certain things.”

The win snapped a three-game losing streak, although the Bruins picked up a point in each of the first three games of the road trip that ended in two overtimes and a shootout.

“This felt good. Points in every game sounds good but it was kind of disheartening losing three overtimes in a row,” McAvoy said. “Tonight we blow a lead and go into overtime again. But it all worked out.”

Marchand scored in the first period and had a power-play goal in the third. He has 901 points in his 15-year NHL career. He is the fifth player in Bruins history to pass the milestone.

Jeremy Swayman recorded 20 saves in regulation. Earlier Saturday, the NHL announced Swayman was chosen as part of the All-Star Game Fan Vote, where fans got to vote for their favorite players online and through social media.

“It’s a special win,” Swayman said. “That’s what we wanted. We wanted to end this road trip off right. We got it done in overtime tonight. It’s something we’ll build on moving forward.”

Jordan Binnington, who had won his previous three starts, saved 31 shots in regulation.

Pastrnak and James van Riemsdyk had two assists for the Bruins.

Oskar Sundqvist, Jake Neighbours and Kevin Hayes scored for the Blues.

St. Louis scored its second power-play when Sundqvist tipped in the puck at 14:47 for a 3-3 tie. The Blues power play is 9 for 37 (24.3%) since Bannister’s first game as interim head coach on Dec. 14. Before Bannister took over, the Blues’ power play was 7 for 83 (8.4%), which ranked 31st in the NHL.

Marchand’s power-play goal came on a two-man advantage at 7:43 from the right faceoff circle.

A power-play goal by Neighbours tied it 2-2 at 10:57, his first goal in seven games.

“We battled back,” Hayes said. “We were down, our power play was great tonight, got a point, but yeah, definitely a tough way to lose.”

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host New Jersey on Monday.

Blues: Host Philadelphia on Monday.