Bruins Watch: Charlie McAvoy goes top shelf for OT game-winner vs. Blues It was the Bruins defenseman's second goal of the night. Charlie McAvoy tallied a pair of goals, including the game winner, on Saturday. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

The Bruins battled to an overtime victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, and Charlie McAvoy’s game-winner was a thing of beauty.

Taking advantage of a 2-on-1 scoring chance in the extra frame, McAvoy held the puck the whole way. Ex-Bruin Torey Krug put his stick on the ice to defend the pass to David Pastrnak, so McAvoy shot it right around him and over Jordan Binnington’s shoulder for the lamp lighter.

Charlie McAvoy wins it in overtime for the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/kHXrxMZlYV — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 14, 2024

St. Louis pleaded their case to the referees that a Pastrnak trip led to the odd-man rush, but to no avail.

That goal was McAvoy’s second of the night, and his first was arguably even more impressive. Boston’s alternate captain got up in the rush and dished to Jesper Boqvist along the boards. Boqvist got the puck back to McAvoy, but the pass was in his skates.

That didn’t matter, though. McAvoy corralled the puck smoothly and got into a scoring position before slipping it past Binnington to give the Bruins a lead.

Charlie McAvoy jumps into the play and gives Boston a 2-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/wqdUIkQVqD — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 14, 2024

Saturday marked the fourth straight game Boston went to overtime. It lost the previous three, once in a shootout to the Avalanche and a pair to the Coyotes and Golden Knights in the 3-on-3 frame.

“Points in every game, like that sounds good, but it was kind of disheartening the way we were losing these games,” McAvoy said postgame. “You go into overtime again tonight, blow a lead, but it all worked out. So, feels good right now, excited to end the trip with a win.”

This time, the Bruins finally came away with a win for their efforts. They’ll be back on the ice at home on Monday, taking on the New Jersey Devils at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.