Bruins Report: Patrice Bergeron reiterates that a comeback with Bruins is ‘not happening’ Patrice Bergeron, 38, has stressed multiple times that he's not looking to mount an NHL comeback. Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement back in July 2023. (Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff)

The 2023-24 Bruins are already sitting atop the Eastern Conference with a 26-8-9 record.

But could Boston receive a significant boost down the middle with the return of its former captain?

Barstool Sports’ “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast threw plenty of kindling on the fire in regards to a potential NHL comeback for Patrice Bergeron this week — with former NHLers Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette floating a rumor that the 38-year-old pivot was looking to return to the ice this winter.

Ultimate rumor, boys,” Whitney, who hails from Massachusetts, said. “But apparently, apparently, Bergeron’s been skating around here a little bit. Now, then we get word he skates a little bit just to stay fresh for the alumni games.”

“Which I didn’t believe,” Bissonnette responded.

“Which you’re probably 20 years younger than most of the guys playing in the alumni games,” Whitney noted. “But he’s a professional, he’s a workhorse, so maybe he is, but if Patrice Bergeron is out there skating around, looking at maybe a February comeback, can you imagine the Bruins fans?”

As much as a potential return for Bergeron for another Stanley Cup run would likely uncork the roof off of TD Garden this spring, Bergeron has stressed multiple times since announcing his retirement in July that doesn’t intend on mounting a comeback.

In a text conversation with Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Bergeron once again remained steadfast in his commitment to retired life.

“In case anyone wanted to know, I asked Patrice Bergeron about his “comeback”. Via text, he responded “I am NOT making a comeback.” His emphasis on the “NOT.” Carry on,” Conroy posted on the X social media platform Thursday afternoon.

Bergeron also stressed to Matt Porter of The Boston Globe two weeks ago during his appearance at PWHL Boston’s inaugural game that an NHL comeback was not going to be in the cards.

Despite winning his sixth Selke Trophy and scoring 58 points in 2022-23, Bergeron noted this fall that the “itch” to return to the Bruins has usually been remedied by the physical toll that comes with NHL reps.

“I couldn’t see myself go through the grind and the schedule,” Bergeron said in November. “It’s demanding, it’s hard on the body, it’s hard on the family life. And it’s almost like I felt like it was time.”

