Bruins Linus Ullmark honors Bruins legends of ‘80s and ‘90s with custom goalie mask Linus Ullmark's custom goalie mask features sketches of legends like Cam Neely and Ray Bourque. Linus Ullmark made his first start since Jan. 9 for the Bruins on Saturday. (Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff)

Another centennial-season celebration for the Bruins, another custom goalie mask for Linus Ullmark.

Ahead of Boston’s “New Blood, New Beginnings” Era Night on Saturday, Ullmark unveiled his latest customized gear — which features several Bruins legends who anchored the Original Six franchise from 1986-2000.

Along with “New Blood, New Beginnings” etched up top, the left side of Ullmark’s mask features a sketch of Ray Bourque, Cam Neely, Adam Oates, and Joe Thornton.

Ullmark and the Bruins also crafted a unique tribute to the team’s head equipment manager Keith Robinson, who is featured on the back of the mask. Robinson first started working with the Bruins in 1988-89 as a locker room assistant, with the Tewksbury native serving as Boston’s head equipment manager for the last 13 seasons.

The Bruins went through their fair share of ups and downs from 1986-2000. With stalwarts like Bourque, Neely, Rick Middleton, Reggie Lemelin, and others leading the charge, Boston reached two Stanley Cup Finals in 1988 and 1990 — falling both times to the Edmonton Oilers.

Advertisement:

Despite some promising returns in the early ‘90s, Boston ultimately went through a decade of change — moving from Boston Garden to FleetCenter (now TD Garden) at the start of the 1995-96 campaign.

By the time the Bruins entered a millennium, franchise fixtures like Neely were gone, while Bourque was eventually traded to the Avalanche on March 6, 2000.

As part of Saturday’s pregame ceremony, the Bruins honored the 1987-88 team that snapped the Montreal “jinx” and defeated the Habs in five games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Before that postseason triumph, Montreal won 18 straight postseason series against Boston between 1946 and 1987.

The on-ice ceremony included appearances from Neely, Bourque, Middleton, Lemelin, Ken Linseman, Bob Sweeney, and several other Bruins alumni.

Ullmark has donned several custom masks throughout the Bruins’ centennial season, including tributes to Gerry Cheevers’ stitched design and sketches of both Patrice Bergeron and Bobby Orr.

Saturday’s home game against the Montreal Canadiens will mark Ullmark’s first start since Jan. 9, with the reigning Vezina Trophy winner sidelined for four straight games due to a lower-body injury.