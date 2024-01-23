Bruins Takeaways: Bruins out-defend Jets for 5th straight win The Bruins withstood the Jets' push for the equalizer in the third period and added a pair of insurance goals. Bruins center Morgan Geekie (right) reacts to a goal by left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) in the third period. The Bruins defeated the Jets, 4-1, at TD Garden. Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe

Team defense, forechecking, goaltending, and timely goals.

The Boston Bruins checked all the boxes of a playoff-style win against a top Western Conference opponent.

Jim Montgomery’s squad suffered one of their worst losses of the season on Dec. 22 in Winnipeg. On Monday, the Bruins returned the favor against the Jets behind one of their better all-around performances of the 2023-24 campaign.

“We have a lot of proud guys,” Montgomery said following Monday’s 4-1 victory. “I think the opportunity to get back at them was something that was motivating.”

The third line provided a tone-setting goal in the opening moments with a productive forechecking shift. Jakub Lauko extended his point streak to three games after depositing Trent Frederic’s net-front feed for the game’s first tally.

The Jets quickly answered back, capitalizing off a costly Bruins turnover. Dylan DeMelo fired a rocket from the right point and Vladislav Namestnikov deflected the shot past Jeremy Swayman to even the contest just 1:56 after Lauko’s tally.

Later in the opening period, the Bruins got back on the board. Charlie Coyle tipped home Hampus Lindholm’s point shot to collect his 17th of the season — a career-high for Coyle in a Boston sweater — for the go-ahead tally.

“I’m just trying to play the best I can for the team,” Coyle said. “You try to take advantage of the opportunities that are there for you, and I just want to come in every night and contribute and be the best player I can.”

The Bruins withstood the Jets’ push for the equalizer in the third period and added a pair of insurance goals.

Shortly after Lindholm took his second penalty of the night, Jake DeBrusk continued his hot streak with a timely shorthanded goal late in the final frame. DeBrusk’s 12th of the season snapped Winnipeg’s 34-game streak of allowing three or fewer goals during regulation.

Marchand potted an empty netter to put the finishing touches on Boston’s 29th win of the season.

Here’s what we learned after the Bruins stretched their point streak out to nine games.

The Bruins were stout defensively, starting in the offensive zone.

Boston’s defensive core protected the house in front of Swayman well. They wreaked havoc in Winnipeg’s attacking end even better.

An aggressive forecheck allowed the Bruins to outpossess Winnipeg for much of the first 40 minutes of play.

“You make anybody defend enough in their own end, they’re going to make mistakes,” Montgomery said. “We didn’t have a ton of great chances, but our o-zone possession time was significantly higher than [Winnipeg.]”

Boston’s F1 forechecker caused numerous turnovers to gain immediate possession in the offensive zone. Lauko’s opening goal was a perfect example of the Bruins’ tenacity.

The best defense is a good offense, especially as far as Swayman is concerned. While the Bruins needed some timely stops out of Swayman in the third, the fourth-year netminder only faced 21 shots on net, including four in the second period.

“It’s definitely a nice goalie game to be a part of,” Swayman said. “I think the biggest thing is even when you don’t see a lot of rubber, is just staying in the moment. Anytime there could be a Grade A.”

Coyle nets career-high in a Bruins sweater.

In the first year without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, it’s safe to say that Coyle has officially solidified the top line duty next to Marchand and David Pastrnak. His offensive uptick this year almost matches that of Bergeron’s to this point last year, and the defensive abilities and compete levels speak for themselves.

In Montgomery’s eyes, though, Coyle hasn’t exceeded his expectations simply because they’ve always been so high.

“I do see his offensive confidence, his wanting to shoot pucks,” Montgomery said of Coyle. “He’s playing with Pasta; he’s not looking for Pasta. He’s taking the shot when it’s there; he’s hanging onto pucks.”

Coyle had previously tallied 16 goals on three different occasions during his Boston tenure. After notching his 17th of the year on Monday, Coyle has set a new high in his time donning the black and gold.

“[Pasta] drags a lot of guys to him and that can open up other seams for other guys, it can open up seams for me if I have the puck,” Coyle said. “I just try to keep playing my game and you try to gain chemistry with those guys.”

Coyle notched 21 goals with the Minnesota Wild in 2015-16. He followed that season with a 56-point campaign in 2016-17. With 36 games remaining in Boston’s regular season, the Weymouth native remains on pace to shatter previous his career highs.

DeBrusk continued his scoring tear with an important shorthanded tally.

Jake DeBrusk is on a heater.

The once snake-bitten goal-scoring winger rediscovered his scoring touch coming out of the three-day holiday break. In the 14 games since, DeBrusk tallied eight goals and 14 points.

“Production-wise, my start wasn’t where I wanted it to be at all, but I didn’t really mind my game,” DeBrusk said. “I feel like I’ve found some consistency in different areas. Just tried to figure out, you know… where I was, where I was putting this team, where I can help the most.”

A dynamic winger who can play in multiple situations, DeBrusk displayed his offensive instincts in the waning minutes of the third after extending Boston’s lead to 3-1 with his second shorthanded goal of the season.

“Basically, our top four penalty killers are all players that can make plays,” Montgomery said. “When you have guys that are a threat shorthanded it makes it hard on the opposition because they have to be prepared for that.”