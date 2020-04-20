Morning sports update: Danny Ainge explained how his golf competition motivated Michael Jordan

On Monday, the Patriots unveiled the team’s new uniforms for the 2020 season. It’s the first change to the team’s primary uniforms in 20 years.

The look we love, promoted to primary. Order now: https://t.co/SxB09Sfb9X pic.twitter.com/sfkUq81OUp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2020

Danny Ainge’s Michael Jordan story: During the second episode of “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s new documentary about Michael Jordan, former Celtics player and current president of basketball operations Danny Ainge revealed a humorous anecdote from the Celtics-Bulls playoff series in 1986. The

After Jordan put up 49 points in a losing effort in Game 1, he went golfing with Ainge on a day in between games.

“I remember Game 2, I’d played golf with Michael the day before,” Ainge recalled.

Advertisement

“I took a few bucks off of Michael that day, and we’re talking trash to each other. That might have been a mistake,” Ainge joked.

“We get done, we get in the car, we drop Danny off first,” author Mark Vancil said of the post-golf car ride. “And Michael says, ‘Hey, tell your boy D.J. [Dennis Johnson] I got something for him tomorrow.'”

Jordan proceeded to score 63 points against the Celtics, though Boston won the game — and went on to sweep the series.

Larry Bird described Jordan’s performance as “God disguised as Michael Jordan.”

"God disguised as Michael Jordan." MJ's legendary 63-point game vs. Boston happened thirty four years ago today 🐐 pic.twitter.com/wSjM8dzxvd — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 20, 2020

The third and fourth episodes of “The Last Dance” will debut on Sunday, April 26.

Trivia: Michael Jordan put up 63 points against the Celtics in the 1986 playoffs. Who is the only player since then to score more than 60 against Boston?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He did it in March 2017.

More from Boston.com:

The only baseball in the world right now is in Taiwan, where benches cleared on Sunday:

Fred Lynn wished a fellow No. 19 a happy 30th birthday on Sunday:

Happy 30 th Birthday from one #19 to another. Hope to see you on the field this year… ⁦@JackieBradleyJr⁩ ⁦@RedSox⁩ ⁦@NESN⁩ pic.twitter.com/pSdWpB5EJ0 — Fred Lynn (@19fredlynn) April 20, 2020

On this day: In 1939, Ted Williams made his Major League debut, going 1-4 with a double in a loss to the Yankees.

Advertisement

Classic rewind: The Jordan fadeaway.

Trivia answer: Devin Booker