In Going Home, James May Be Ending an Exile From Himself

–Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
WILLIAM C. RHODEN
July 13, 2014

Forgiveness is not one of my strong suits, so the idea that LeBron James would go back to Cleveland was unfathomable, even with Miami’s limitations.

On the other hand, post-Donald Sterling, I have become an enthusiastic advocate of players wringing every nickel out of ownership. No givebacks, no pay cuts. In that respect, I was pleased to see Carmelo Anthony make Phil Jackson and the Knicks sweat before agreeing to return for a fat contract.

But while Anthony’s decision was no doubt determined largely by dollars, James’ decision to return to Cleveland is an intriguing, emotional gambit. James is either coldly pragmatic or more of an altruist than I could have imagined.

Advertisement

The images from 2010 are still emblazoned in my mind: Cleveland fans burning James’ replica jersey just because he was leaving for a better opportunity in Miami. Nationally televised images of James’ likeness being torn down and dumped in garbage cans.

The so-called leader of the franchise, Dan Gilbert, the Cavaliers’ owner, fanned the flames and played to the crowd by writing a scathing letter publicly disparaging James as “our former hero’’ and describing his move as a “cowardly betrayal.’’

James, in his statement on Sports Illustrated’s website, implied that forgiveness and understanding formed the basis of his decision to return to Ohio.

“It was easy to say, ‘OK, I don’t want to deal with these people ever again,’’’ he said. “But then you think about the other side. What if I were a kid who looked up to an athlete, and that athlete made me want to do better in my own life, and then he left? How would I react?’’

James said he and Gilbert met “face-to-face, man-to-man.’’

“We’ve talked it out,’’ James said. “Everybody makes mistakes. I’ve made mistakes as well. Who am I to hold a grudge?’’

On Friday, I reached out to William Cutter, a professor of literature and human relations at Hebrew Union College in Los Angeles. How heavily did he think forgiveness figured into James’ decision? We met about three years ago and often debate the theological and philosophical underpinnings of sports. In the case of Gilbert and James, Cutter said that forgiveness was a two-way street.

Advertisement

“A piece of forgiveness in the classic Jewish tradition is forgiving the person, and the person joining the act by an act of repentance,’’ he said. “Not only repentance, but pledging not to do it again.’’

Was giving James a big contract Gilbert’s version of repentance?

“I’m wondering if this isn’t just what James Burns of Williams College once called transactional,’’ Cutter said. “Is there anything spiritual in this, or is it purely transactional?’’

Cutter did allow for the complexity of James’ situation.

“I think often people have mixed motives,’’ he said. “Yes, there’s more money; yes, he is from Cleveland; and yes, he may have felt in exile. You can be in exile even if geographically you’re not in exile.’’

Of all the rationales for James’ homecoming, a sense of feeling exiled seems plausible. As much as I was convinced that James would stay in Miami — for the milder climate, for what appeared to be a more upscale, high-profile lifestyle — there never was a sense that he was of Miami.

“You can be in exile from yourself,’’ Cutter said.

In this case LeBron could say, “I felt in exile.’’

The Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, the pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York, compared James’ departure and return to the New Testament story of the prodigal son.

“He set out to achieve something, made a radical break at home,’’ Butts said of James. “People were angry and hurt. He won his rings, but maybe there was something missing in his life. He didn’t find it in Miami, not in LA, not in New York. He said, ‘I have to go back home,’ and they welcome him with open arms.’’

Advertisement

One of the most surprising responses to James’ return to Cleveland came from my longtime friend Mike Brown, who has deep roots in coaching. Brown was an assistant coach at Seton Hall under P.J. Carlesimo, an assistant at Vermont, Cincinnati, San Francisco, Kansas and Mississippi State; head coach at Central Connecticut State and Hunter College; and associate coach at Fordham. By no stretch of the imagination could he be called romantic or sentimental when it comes to the business of basketball.

Yet Brown said he was moved by James’ letter, especially the part when James said: “I feel my calling here goes above basketball. My presence can make a difference in Miami, but I think it can mean more where I’m from. I want kids in Northeast Ohio, like the hundreds of Akron third-graders I sponsor through my foundation, to realize that there’s no better place to grow up. Maybe some of them will come home after college and start a family or open a business. That would make me smile. Our community, which has struggled so much, needs all the talent it can get.’’

Brown said James’ statement “brought tears to my eyes.’’

“I was overwhelmed,’’ he said. “I thought to myself: ‘Finally a black athlete who gets it. Finally a black athlete who is taking responsibility for being someone who can and does make a difference in the lives of his people.’’’

Brown acknowledged that James may simply have expressed those sentiments “to make it easier to leave Miami.’’

“But if just a shred of what he said was honest and from the heart,’’ Brown added, “he now joins Jackie Robinson, Arthur Ashe, Jim Brown, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell and Oscar Robertson in a class of black athletes who understood their responsibility to their people and their communities. ’’

Time will tell.

Time will tell whether James was sincere, whether Gilbert is repentant and whether Cleveland fans appreciate the significance of James’ return, above and beyond the championship he may or may not bring.

“For today,’’ Brown said, “he elevated himself to the pantheon of athletes who understand that it’s not just about how many shoes you sell or endorsements you have. It’s about how many people you help, how many lives you change, and the hope you give people.’’

And while Anthony didn’t give Knicks fans hope, just assurances that the ship won’t be sinking, there is plenty of hope and good will in Cleveland at the moment.

It’s summertime. There’s dancing in the street. Many of the dancers are the same ones who burned James’ jersey and cheered Gilbert’s letter. They will be the ones throwing darts at James if Cleveland isn’t in the NBA finals in two to three seasons.

For the time being, though, spirits are high and optimism is soaring, almost as if the events of 2010 never happened.

The Cavaliers will spend a small fortune to bring back their prodigal son. Cleveland is eager to make him a hero.

This may be an instance where it’s best for everyone to forgive and, more important, to forget.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jim Davis
Patriots
Patriots offering free parking for 2020 season July 6, 2020 | 4:33 PM
John Tlumacki
Celtics
Chad Finn: If the NBA bubble doesn’t burst, the Celtics can win it all July 6, 2020 | 4:23 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty Patriots parade
Patriots
Devin and Jason McCourty discussed the chance of a reduced NFL preseason July 6, 2020 | 4:14 PM
Brian Blanco
Cam Newton
Cam Newton said he's 'getting tired of being humble' in new video July 6, 2020 | 10:09 AM
John Tlumacki
Bruins
NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season July 5, 2020 | 11:14 PM
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates after a Green Bay Packers fumble during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Patriots
Can Cam Newton be Superman again? July 5, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Terry Francona
Indians manager Terry Francona favors nickname change for club July 5, 2020 | 2:09 PM
Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees is checked after he was hit by a batted ball during summer workouts at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.
New York Yankees
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka alert after being hit in head by Giancarlo Stanton blow July 4, 2020 | 6:23 PM
David Price said he won't play this season.
MLB
Dodgers pitcher David Price announced he won't play this season July 4, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Josh Taylor of the Red Sox pitches during the MLB London Series game.
Red Sox
Red Sox relievers Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez test positive for COVID-19 July 4, 2020 | 4:20 PM
Kicker Justin Rohrwasser celebrates his 53-yard winning field goal against Western Kentucky.
PATRIOTS
Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser has reportedly removed his Three Percenters tattoo July 4, 2020 | 3:58 PM
Atlanta Braves pitcher Cole Hamels appears to have Truist Park to himself while working from the mound during baseball practice.
MLB
Atlanta Braves give no indication of considering name change July 4, 2020 | 2:29 PM
NFL
AP source: NFL to discuss union's desire to cancel preseason July 4, 2020 | 2:11 PM
Rudy Garcia-Tolson, a five-time Paralympic medalist, after surfing at Newport Beach, Calif., July 1, 2020. After four years away from competitive swimming, Garcia-Tolson is determined to make his fifth Paralympic team, even if he has to start at the bottom, or on a surfboard.
Athletes
He drove 3,000 miles to find a pool and ended up in the ocean July 4, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Pitchers stretch during Boston Red Sox spring training in Fenway Park. (
The Red Sox Return
A joyous return to MLB's ballparks, with a dose of wariness July 4, 2020 | 8:23 AM
The Cleveland Indians are looking into changing their team name.
MLB
Cleveland Indians look into changing name amid pressure July 3, 2020 | 9:50 PM
NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson first NASCAR driver to test positive for coronavirus July 3, 2020 | 8:21 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. leads the outfielders in a distanced hands in during summer workouts.
Red Sox
Photos: The first day of Red Sox 'Summer Camp' July 3, 2020 | 8:07 PM
LAKELAND, FL - MARCH 01: A detailed view of a pair of official Rawlings Major League Baseball baseballs with the imprinted signature of Robert D. Manfred Jr., the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, sitting in the dugout prior to the Spring Training game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 1, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. The Tigers defeated the Yankees 10-4. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
MLB
31 MLB players, 7 staffers test positive for COVID-19 July 3, 2020 | 6:40 PM
Red Sox logo
Red Sox
'Some' Red Sox players have tested positive for the coronavirus July 3, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Darrelle Revis had one of his best seasons as a pro with the Patriots in 2014.
New England Patriots
Which Patriots had the best one-and-done seasons in the Bill Belichick era? July 3, 2020 | 3:57 PM
Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward says he would leave NBA ‘bubble’ for birth of 4th child July 3, 2020 | 2:35 PM
NFL
Redskins to have 'thorough review' of name amid race debate July 3, 2020 | 1:58 PM
This will be the first time since 1945 that no game will be held.
MLB
MLB cancels All-Star Game for first time since 1945 July 3, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Dartmouth, MA - 6/11/20 - The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
UMass Dartmouth
UMass Dartmouth cuts 8 athletic teams; not virus related July 3, 2020 | 10:10 AM
All six Major League Lacrosse teams will head to Navy-Marine Corps Stadium for the duration of the league’s 20th season.
Sports News
Boston Cannons to play shortened five-game Major League Lacrosse season July 3, 2020 | 8:42 AM
The Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett's No. 5 next season.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown recalls Kevin Garnett’s expletive-filled motivational voicemails July 3, 2020 | 7:00 AM
A workout area sits idle in the concourse under the first base stands at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Boston. The Boston Red Sox are scheduled resume training camp Friday at Fenway. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox, other MLB teams return to camp amid virus concerns July 2, 2020 | 11:13 PM
NFL
Sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change their name July 2, 2020 | 10:13 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots signing Cam Newton July 2, 2020 | 6:10 PM