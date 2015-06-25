Celtics select Terry Rozier with No. 16 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge did not pull off a blockbuster trade early in the 2015 NBA Draft, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t add some intrigue to the first round.

Boston drafted Terry Rozier out of Louisville with the No. 16 overall pick of the draft on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 6’1’’ guard from Youngstown, Ohio averaged 17.1 points, 3.0 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game during a sophomore campaign at Louisville that concluded in the East Regional Final of the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

“He’s a favorite of Danny’s,’’ Celtics coach Brad Stevens said of Rozier, via the team’s official Twitter account. “We think he’s a really special talent. I’m excited about Terry. You’ll enjoy watching him.’’

Among those watching the NBA draft unfold, there was some surprise that Rozier went so early in the first round.

Terry Rozier -first major surprise of the draft in terms of a guy rocketing up and being selected way ahead of projections. Very interesting — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 26, 2015

Rozier a bit of a surprise this high, but really rose his stock through the draft process. Another hard-nosed scoring guard for Boston. — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 26, 2015

Rozier can defend, but if Celtics were set on him, one would think they could have picked up an asset and still nab him a few spots back. — Brian Robb (@CelticsHub) June 26, 2015

Told the Celtics do not yet have a deal in place -- but Rozier pick adds yet another mediocre-shooting guard. Strange move by Ainge. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 26, 2015

Check out some of Rozier’s highlights:

First round picks of the 2015 NBA Draft: