Isaiah Thomas is even shorter than his official height

Celtics star point guard Isaiah Thomas is officially listed by the NBA as 5 feet 9 inches tall. According to him, that’s a stretch.

In an essay published Friday on The Players’ Tribune, Thomas writes about his arrival in Boston and appreciation for the team’s tradition. “They say if you win a championship in Boston, you’ll be loved forever,” he writes. “And I want every guy on this team to experience that.”

In discussing the fans’ relationships with Celtics players, Thomas — one of a handful of NBA All-Stars in history under 6 feet — admits he’s even shorter than his listing lets on:

I’m a little guy — I’m only five-foot-eight — so unless you’re a huge basketball fan, you’re probably not going to recognize me around town. I’m not like Jared Sullinger ducking into the doorway of a restaurant. I blend in.

Sports stars can have a tendency to fudge the numbers a bit when it comes to their height and weight listings.

“They lie,” Charles Barkley once bluntly told The New York Times. “I’ve been measured at 6-5, 6-4 ¾. But I started in college at 6-6.”

But Thomas is telling it like it is. And he’s seemingly been consistent: He gave the 5-foot-8-inch figure in a 2012 TV interview, too.