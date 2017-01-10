Isaiah or Isiah? What happens when fans misspell All-Star votes?

Isiah Thomas has received, at minimum, hundreds of fan votes on social media for next month’s NBA All-Star game. The problem is that he retired from the Detroit Pistons 23 years ago.

By accepting votes on Twitter and Facebook, the league simplified the process and also made it a way for people to share their fandom loudly and proudly. But as the unique ballots poured in, so did misspellings.

There was Isiah Thomas instead of Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas. There was Dwayne Wade instead of Bulls guard Dwyane Wade. And then there’s Bucks guard Giannis Antetokounmpo–at least we’re pretty sure that is how it’s spelled.

