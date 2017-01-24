Celtics jerseys to have GE logo next season

Since arriving in Boston, General Electric has aimed to leave its mark on the city’s schools, its waterfront, and its high-tech companies. Now, GE wants to make its mark on the basketball court as well.

The Boston Celtics and GE have reached an agreement that will place the company’s iconic logo on players’ jerseys starting in the 2017-2018 season, according to team sources.

