Celtics player power rankings: Avery Bradley’s absence looms large

The Celtics will play four games over the next five nights without their starting shooting guard

Avery Bradley and the Celtics have connected on 28.4 percent of their 3-point attempts thus far.
Avery Bradley and the Celtics have connected on 28.4 percent of their 3-point attempts thus far. –AP
By
Brian Robb
January 24, 2017

COMMENTARY

The Celtics are about to embark on the busiest portion of their 2016-17 season with eight games over the next 13 days.

That section of the calendar will prove to be an even bigger challenge without Avery Bradley in the mix, as he’ll be sidelined for at least the next week to rest a sore Achilles. The Celtics’ defense has been unable to stop high-scoring guards (Derrick Rose, C.J. McCollum) with their first-team All-NBA defender in the mix over the last week, and that’s a concerning development with matchups against James Harden and Bradley Beal looming.

Will the shorthanded C’s be up to the task? Brad Stevens is optimistic they are moving in the right direction, despite their recent struggles.

Advertisement

“I think we’re going to get better,” Stevens said Saturday about his team’s defense. “This is the best I’ve felt about us defensively in the last couple of weeks, and I told you that, as crazy as it sounds, but we are much more connected in what we were trying to do.”

15. Demetrius Jackson — The point guard looked solid last week during the D-League showcase in Canada, but it was his teammate Abdel Nader that got the headlines. The Celtics’ No. 58 overall pick was named D-League Player of the Week after averaging 26 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in two games north of the border.

14. James Young — The third-year wing was available for the first time in weeks on Saturday against Portland after a sprained ankle sidelined him for the rest of January. With Avery Bradley (Achilles) out for at least another week, Young could see some spot minutes for the first time since December.

13. Jordan Mickey — Injuries and illness in the Celtics frontcourt have opened the door for Mickey minutes recently. The 22-year-old forward has played in three of Boston’s last five games but that window of opportunity could be closing now with Tyler Zeller and Jonas Jerebko both expected back in the lineup this week.

Advertisement

12. Tyler Zeller — The veteran center will be active for the first time in 2017 on Tuesday night against the Wizards after a lengthy battle with sinusitis. “It was the best case scenario where it wasn’t anything serious,” Zeller said last week of the illness. “It was just one of those things where you have to wait it out and then you get back at it.”

11. Gerald Green — Green’s minutes tend to fluctuate in line with his offensive production and it’s no surprise that he’s hit a bit of a valley on that front in recent weeks. The 30-year-old is shooting just 20 percent from the field in his last five games and Brad Stevens has responded by limiting him to 31 total minutes in those contests.

10. Jonas Jerebko — While the shooting numbers (75 percent) were stellar for the Swedish power forward last week, Boston’s play with him on the court was not. His net rating (-12.0) was the worst on the entire roster over the past week.

9. Terry Rozier — The young guard nearly played hero on Saturday night when his game-tying 3-pointer pushed the Blazers game into overtime.

With Isaiah Thomas garnering more and more attention from defenses in the fourth quarter, it was a promising development for Boston that Rozier showed he could handle the pressure at a big moment.

8. Jaylen Brown — The No. 3 overall pick made use of his size and strength advantage against smaller defenders in the post recently, highlight by a 12-point effort against the Knicks on Wednesday. Another promising sign? Brown’s not just getting to the line more in those contests (10 free throw attempts in last three games), he’s knocking them down (90 percent).

Advertisement

7. Amir Johnson — Al Horford has been Boston’s main rim protector during the 2016-17 season, but Johnson has been providing some assistance in that department as well of late, tallying a block in four straight games.

6. Kelly Olynyk — Aggressiveness continues to be an issue for the seven-footer despite his improved shooting in recent weeks. The 26-year-old’s 6.3 shot attempts per game last week put him in the middle of the pack on the roster, despite the fact he shot a scorching-hot 63 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from 3-point range.

5. Marcus Smart — How does Smart continue to be a net positive for the Celtics during a week in which he shoots 26 percent from the field? Boston’s defensive rating plummets to a league-worst 125.4 points allowed per 100 possessions when he’s off the floor.

4. Avery Bradley — One needs to look no further than last week to gauge the shooting guard’s impact. With Bradley back in the lineup on Monday, the Celtics easily dispatched the Hornets, a likely playoff team. However, once Bradley’s sore Achilles sidelined him yet again, the Celtics proceeded to drop a pair of games to non-playoff teams (Knicks, Blazers) thanks to huge nights from Derrick Rose and C.J. McCollum (Bradley’s likely defensive assignments).

3. Al Horford — The veteran big man is taking more 3-point shots than ever (4.5 per game) and the added attempts are taking a toll on his field goal percentage. He’s shooting a career-low 45.1 percent from the field, which would be just the second time in his career he’s dropped below the 50 percent mark.  

2. Jae Crowder — The small forward may not be at 100 percent still, but he’s in the midst of one of the best offensive stretches of his career. The 6-foot-7 wing has scored 15 or more points in five straight games, averaging 18 ppg over that stretch while carrying more of the scoring load with Bradley sidelined.

1. Isaiah Thomas — With just seven days remaining, Thomas remains within striking distance of the best scoring month in Celtics history. He’s only a couple tenths of a point behind Larry Bird and Paul Pierce as he attempts to cement another spot for himself in the franchise record books.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Isaiah Thomas argue a call with referee Eric Dalen during overtime of Boston's 127-123 loss to the Trail Blazers Saturday.
Boston Celtics
Avery Bradley's absence is hurting Celtics, but they do need a few patches elsewhere January 25, 2017 | 6:14 PM
Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch in the third quarter of the NFC Championship Game.
NFL
Falcons holding Julio Jones out of practice with injuries January 25, 2017 | 5:12 PM
Drew Pomeranz labored through just 5.2 innings pitched in the loss.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox sign Drew Pomeranz to $4.45 million contract January 25, 2017 | 5:01 PM
Oscar De La Hoya arrives at the 84th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles on Nov. 29, 2015.
Boxing
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya suspected of DUI January 25, 2017 | 4:00 PM
New England Patriots
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's son has his eyes set on a different kind of football January 25, 2017 | 3:34 PM
NFL referee Carl Cheffers will lead the crew of game officials selected to work the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium.
NFL
Meet the NFL's officiating crew for Super Bowl LI January 25, 2017 | 3:26 PM
Media
Brent Musburger is retiring from sportscasting at age 77 January 25, 2017 | 3:09 PM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell makes his way into the NFL owner's meeting in Charlotte N.C., Tuesday, May 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
New England Patriots
Roger Goodell explained why he wasn't at the Patriots game January 25, 2017 | 2:28 PM
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 22, 2008 file photo, Jamaica's gold medal winning relay team, Usain Bolt, 2nd right, Michael Frater, right, Asafa Powell, left, and Nesta Carter celebrate after the men's 4x100-meter relay final during the athletics competitions in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017, in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File)
Olympics
Usain Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold medal in teammate's doping case January 25, 2017 | 11:58 AM
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn celebrates a win with GM Thomas Dimitroff against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017.
New England Patriots
5 things Patriots fans might not know about the Falcons January 25, 2017 | 11:34 AM
Representatives of the Boston Celtics and General Electric hold Celtics jerseys with GE's logo affixed to them after a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at GE's headquarters in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Here's what the new GE-sponsored Celtics uniform looks like January 25, 2017 | 11:22 AM
Chris Hogan had 180 receiving yards and two touchdown in the AFC Championship Game.
New England Patriots
The Patriots' march to the Super Bowl was spurred by March moves January 25, 2017 | 9:15 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 17, 2016.
New England Patriots
Patriots will wear white jerseys for Super Bowl LI January 25, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Boston, MA - 1/21/2017 - (4th quarter) Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) walks away while Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens talks with NBA Referee Bill Kennedy, at far left background after Smart was called for a foul late in the fourth quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 22Trail Blazers-Celtics, LOID: 8.3.1350215213.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart apologizes for bench outburst towards Celtics coaches January 25, 2017 | 7:04 AM
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak roars after his game-winning goal off Detroit Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau during an overtime period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Bruins defeated the Red Wings 4-3. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak scores late in OT, Bruins beat Red Wings 4-3 January 24, 2017 | 10:36 PM
Boston Celtics
Celtics lose third straight, 123-108 to Wizards January 24, 2017 | 10:04 PM
Workers move lighting equipment outside NRG Stadium, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Houston. The New England Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in NFL football's Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots
Rest over as Patriots begin Super Bowl prep for Falcons January 24, 2017 | 9:48 PM
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
A look inside some key numbers for the Super Bowl matchup January 24, 2017 | 8:04 PM
Detroit Tigers' Jarrod Saltalamacchia watches his two-run homerun during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, in Detroit. The Tigers defeated the White Sox 4-3. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
MLB
AP source: Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Blue Jays agree to deal January 24, 2017 | 7:50 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James pauses during overtime in the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. The Spurs won 118-115. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NBA
LeBron miffed with direction of slumping Cavs January 24, 2017 | 7:36 PM
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
NFL
Bengals' Adam Jones issues apology after police release video January 24, 2017 | 7:28 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leaves the field after the AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won 36-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
NFL
Ben Roethlisberger isn't ruling out retirement January 24, 2017 | 7:12 PM
The Celtics’ uniforms will have a GE logo on them next season.
Boston Celtics
Celtics jerseys to have GE logo next season January 24, 2017 | 6:14 PM
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 18: Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on January 18, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens cracks an 'alternative fact' joke before Wizards game January 24, 2017 | 4:57 PM
Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien stands in the bench in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, in Washington. The Capitals won 4-1. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Boston Bruins
Bruins week ahead: B's fighting for Julien's job before All Star break? January 24, 2017 | 1:58 PM
Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge might have more up his sleeve.
Boston Celtics
30 thoughts for 30 days until the NBA trade deadline January 24, 2017 | 1:29 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews, left, speaks with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones after the second of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 33-32. Andrews revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated's MMQB that was published online on Jan. 24, 2017, that she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Sports News
Erin Andrews had cervical cancer surgery during NFL season January 24, 2017 | 1:27 PM
Donald Trump talks to Tom Brady prior to a 2004 playoff game.
New England Patriots
Kellyanne Conway says Trump is 'grateful' for Tom Brady's loyalty January 24, 2017 | 12:02 PM
Julian Edelman fights off Steelers defenders during the AFC Championship Game.
New England Patriots
Steelers linebacker admits Patriots 'hit us by surprise' January 24, 2017 | 11:16 AM
Washington Wizards guard John Wall, right, gestures toward Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart during the second half of Wednesday's game.
New England Patriots
Morning sports update: Wizards wearing all black to Celtics rematch January 24, 2017 | 9:45 AM