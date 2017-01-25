Here’s what the new GE-sponsored Celtics uniform looks like

After announcing the first jersey sponsorship deal in team history, the Celtics unveiled the new look on Wednesday morning. The partnership deal with General Electric begins in the 2017-2018 NBA season, with a GE logo tucked in on the upper right side of the team jersey.

Here’s what the Celtics-GE jersey will look like:

Here is what the new GE logo will look like on the #Celtics uniforms next season. What do you think? #TheNewNBA pic.twitter.com/N71UbWs944 — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 25, 2017

At the Wednesday press conference, it was also revealed that the partnership will also include an integration of GE injury prevention technology.

GE’s presence in Boston continues to grow following the company’s decision in late 2016 to move its headquarters from Connecticut to Boston.