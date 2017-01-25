Marcus Smart apologizes for bench outburst towards Celtics coaches

Celtics guard Marcus Smart took to Twitter Tuesday night to apologize for his words and actions in the closing moments of the Celtics’ 123-108 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old guard got heated on the Celtics bench with assistant coaches during the final timeout of the game with 2:29 remaining. Cameras caught the intense disagreement between several parties that ultimately ended with Smart leaving the bench area and heading back to the locker room while the game was still in progress.

Frustrated Marcus Smart exchanges heated words w/ Celtics coaches as Wizards finish off The Funeral victory… pic.twitter.com/tu2u4cP5Yx — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 25, 2017

Brad Stevens indicated after the game to reporters in Washington that the dispute was about Smart wanting to re-enter the game.

“He just wanted to go back in,” Stevens explained. “And he had played 12 (straight) minutes or whatever so he wasn’t going to go back in. He wanted to go back in. He wanted to go back in badly.”

Smart did not immediately apologize for his actions in the locker room while speaking with reporters, but he did confirm the reasoning for the disagreement.

“Just coaches and players, they’re real passionate about the game and hate losing and having different opinions about certain things in the game,” Smart said. “Of course, I wanted to go back in. Just like everybody else to play it out and give it everything they had and leave it on the court. We had different opinions on that.”

Just before midnight on Tuesday, Smart followed up on those comments with an apology on Twitter.

To my teammates and coaches… pic.twitter.com/6HtN3FWb8Y — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 25, 2017

Smart and the Celtics return to the floor on Wednesday night as they attempt to snap a three-game losing streak against the Houston Rockets.