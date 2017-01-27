Isaiah Thomas thanks coaches and fans for All-Star selection

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas sent out a heartfelt series of tweets Thursday evening after being selected as an All-Star for the second straight season.

The 5-foot-9 point guard will join a crowded backcourt of reserves for the Eastern Conference squad that includes John Wall, Kyle Lowry and Kemba Walker.

I want to thank the coaches for selecting me. I also want to thank the fans, especially Celtics fans for their incredible support. — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) January 27, 2017

It's an honor to again represent the Boston Celtics, The greatest franchise in the NBA in this years ALL STAR weekend! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) January 27, 2017

While this is supposedly an individual honor, it really is a team award, recognizing our success as a team! #CsUP #YouKnowWhatTimeItIs ⌚️ — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) January 27, 2017

I hope this is just another step in achieving the ultimate team goal and that is to bring another championship to Boston. — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) January 27, 2017

Thomas currently ranks second in the NBA in scoring, posting 29.1 points per game. He’s been a model of consistency for the Celtics offense all year, by scoring 20 or more points in 29 consecutive games.

The 27-year-old has also taken his game to another level in recent weeks, solidifying his All-Star spot by putting together one of the best offensive months in franchise history. His 32.9 points per game average in 11 games in January puts him just behind Paul Pierce’s February 2006 (33.5 ppg) mark for the top scoring month in team history. He’ll have three more games to try to break that record before Feb. 1 hits.

Those high-scoring efforts have produced regular “MVP” chants for Thomas from the TD Garden crowd over the past few weeks.

“It’s stuff you dream of as a little kid,” Thomas said this week. “Always say, to be the guard and play for the Celtics and for them to be chanting MVP, it doesn’t seem real. So I’m just, for now, I’m staying in the moment. I’m embracing it. These fans are everything to me.”

Thomas and his Eastern Conference teammates will suit up for the All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 19, in New Orleans.