Isaiah Thomas scores 41 for Celtics in 113-109 win over Pistons

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 24 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics held off the Detroit Pistons 113-109 on Monday night to extend their winning streak to four games.

Jae Crowder added 21 points and Al Horford scored 13 for Boston, which had to rally after Detroit surged midway through the fourth quarter and the teams traded the lead.

Andre Drummond had 28 points and pulled down 22 rebounds for the Pistons, who outscored Boston 60-38 in the paint and outrebounded the Celtics 51-44. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 18 points for Detroit, which lost its third straight.

Thomas extended his run of games with at least 20 points to 32 in a row and carried Boston down the stretch, making nine free throws in the fourth quarter while going 15 for 15 from the line.

Boston led 109-107 with 31 seconds left and gave the Pistons a chance with a backcourt violation. Reggie Jackson drove for a layup, but missed and Jonas Jerebko pulled down the rebound for Boston, then held on tight. The Pistons ended up fouling Thomas, who hit both free throws and added two more with 7.5 seconds remaining.

Boston led 54-46 at halftime and 79-70 after the third quarter, which was full of missed shots and big bounces off the rim.

The Pistons came out strong in the fourth, capitalizing on some sloppy plays by Boston and pulling within reach on a 9-2 run. Morris hit a 3-pointer, just the second of the game for Detroit, to pull the Pistons within 88-86 and the Pistons regained the lead a few minutes later when Boston sent Caldwell-Pope to the line by fouling him on a 3-pointer.

Caldwell-Pope made all three to put the Pistons up 91-90 — their first lead since going up 27-26 in the second quarter.

The lead went back-and-forth until Thomas’ three-point play with 4:13 left put Boston up 99-98.

Detroit got within a point again when Drummond’s two free throws with 2:46 left made it 104-103, but Thomas answered again with another 3-pointer and Boston held off the Pistons the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Detroit was 1 of 15 on 3-pointers in the first half. … Coach Stan Van Gundy called President Donald Trump’s travel ban “scary” when asked about it before the game, saying the policy reminded him of Japanese internment camps and Hitler’s treatment of the Jews. “It’s starting to get really, really scary stuff now. We’re getting into the days of, now we’re judging people by their religion – trying to keep Muslims out.” … Detroit sent F Henry Ellenson and guards Michael Gbinije and Darren Hilliard to Grand Rapids of the D-League.

Celtics: Marcus Smart hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer that gave Boston a 26-25 lead after the first quarter. … Horford returned after missing the previous two games with a strained groin. … G Avery Bradley (sore right Achilles’ tendon) missed his seventh straight game. Coach Brad Stevens said Bradley is getting closer to being able to practice, but was not sure how soon he could play again.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Are back at home for their next two, starting with New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Celtics: Host Toronto on Wednesday night. The Celtics lead the Raptors by a game in the Atlantic Division.