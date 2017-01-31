Watch: This military family got an emotional reunion during the Celtics game
Point guard Isaiah Thomas may have been the star of the Celtic’s game against the Detroit Pistons Monday, but it was reunion of a soldier with his family that brought the crowds at the TD Garden — and Thomas — to their feet.
Air National Guard Sgt. Matthew Noll surprised his family during the first half of the game, returning from a 7-month deployment overseas.
Watch the emotional homecoming, which received a standing ovation, below:
