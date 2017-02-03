Isaiah Thomas wins Eastern Conference Player of the Month Award

Thomas is the first Celtics player to win the award in five years

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas gestures against the Raptors in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Thomas scored 44 points as the Celtics defeated the Raptors 109-104.
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas gestures against the Raptors in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Thomas scored 44 points as the Celtics defeated the Raptors 109-104. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
Brian Robb
7:29 AM

Isaiah Thomas was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January on Thursday, becoming just the fourth player in team history to earn the award.

The 5-foot-9 point guard averaged 32.9 points and 6.9 assists per game in January, helping the Celtics rise to the No. 2 seed in the East with a 10-4 record. Thomas also shot 49.7 percent from the floor and 43.2 percent from 3-point range during that stretch. The 27-year-old is averaging 29.7 ppg on the season after the superb month, the second-best mark in the league behind Russell Westbrook.

Thomas is the first Celtics player to win the award since Paul Pierce in March 2012. He also joins elite company in franchise history as only Pierce, Antoine Walker, and Larry Bird have won the Player of the Month honor.

Advertisement

Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were named co-Players of the Month in the Western Conference for January.

Thomas was also nominated for the Player of the Month award during December but lost out on the honor to fellow All-Star John Wall.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
