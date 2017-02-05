Follow along on Paul Pierce’s nostalgic tour of Boston
Prior to what could be his last game in front of Boston fans, Paul Pierce went all around the city he played in for 15 seasons with the Celtics.
He started out with some clam chowder:
Then drove post the place where he created so many memorable moments:
And took in Fenway Park:
And the Charles River:
Before dining at Strega Waterfront on Saturday night:
Pierce, coach Doc Rivers, and the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Celtics at 2 p.m. Sunday, in what’s currently Pierce’s last scheduled game at TD Garden before his planned retirement at the end of this season.
Pierce, who is expected to start for the Clippers, arrived at the arena Sunday in Patriots gear:
. @paulpierce34 has arrived at the @tdgarden for the final time as a player #Celtics pic.twitter.com/B3TdZk99rs
— CSN New England (@CSNNE) February 5, 2017