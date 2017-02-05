Follow along on Paul Pierce’s nostalgic tour of Boston

Prior to what could be his last game in front of Boston fans, Paul Pierce went all around the city he played in for 15 seasons with the Celtics.

He started out with some clam chowder:

Clam chowder gotta have when in the Bean A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:21pm PST

Then drove post the place where he created so many memorable moments:

Chillz 😰 A video posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 8:03am PST

#thebostongarden😨😨😨😰😰😰 A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 8:33am PST

And took in Fenway Park:

#Fenway park A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:09am PST

#icalledgame Fenway @playerstribune A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 10:35am PST

And the Charles River:

Prudential building in the background A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:10am PST

Before dining at Strega Waterfront on Saturday night:

Had a great dinner tonight #stregawaterfront thanks Nick V A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

Last stop love u Boston A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

Pierce, coach Doc Rivers, and the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Celtics at 2 p.m. Sunday, in what’s currently Pierce’s last scheduled game at TD Garden before his planned retirement at the end of this season.

Pierce, who is expected to start for the Clippers, arrived at the arena Sunday in Patriots gear:

. @paulpierce34 has arrived at the @tdgarden for the final time as a player #Celtics pic.twitter.com/B3TdZk99rs — CSN New England (@CSNNE) February 5, 2017