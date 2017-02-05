Remembering Paul Pierce’s 5 most unforgettable games in Boston

Paul Pierce will likely make his final appearance as a player in Boston on Super Bowl Sunday

The Boston crowd reacts after Paul Pierce hit a three pointer in the final seconds of a 2013 game against the Clippers.
The Boston crowd reacts after Paul Pierce hit a three pointer in the final seconds of a 2013 game against the Clippers. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
Brian Robb
February 5, 2017

Paul Pierce is coming back to his original NBA home one final time to play.

The 39-year-old forward is in the midst of his final season before retirement and his Los Angeles Clippers will make their only visit of the regular season to TD Garden on Sunday afternoon (2 p.m. ET on ABC) in a matinee appetizer to the Super Bowl.

Barring an unlikely NBA Finals showdown between the C’s and Clippers or a trade, Sunday’s matchup will be the last time Celtics fans will be able to see Pierce suit up on the Garden floor before his No. 34 is raised to the rafters. The 10-time All-Star spent 15 seasons as a member of the Celtics before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2013.

Advertisement

Here’s a fun look back at some of Pierce’s most unforgettable moments at the TD Garden over his 19-year career.

Honorable mention

April 2003 – First Round vs. Indiana Pacers, Game 4

Pierce produced arguably one of the best moments of trash talk in NBA history. With the clock rolling at the end of the third quarter, a young Pierce and Pacers forward Al Harrington were jawing so much that referee Joe DeRosa stepped in between them during live action to tell them to knock it off. Pierce ignored DeRosa’s advice and proceeded to drill a 3-point shot in Harrington’s face to close out a 21-point quarter for himself. He scored 37 points overall in the contest, carrying Boston to a crucial 102-92 Game 4 win that gave the Celtics command of the series.

5. April 2002 – First Round vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Game 5

In the aftermath of the disastrous Rick Pitino era, Pierce and the Celtics ended a 10-year playoff drought in 2002 and faced off against Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. The defending Eastern Conference champions pushed the Celtics to the brink in Game 5, but Pierce ensured there would be little drama in the series finale, erupting for 46 points, the fifth-highest total in franchise playoff history. The small forward made 8-of-10 3-point attempts and shot 64 percent from the field, helping the hosts blow the Sixers out of the building with a 43-20 fourth quarter that led to a 120-87 win.  

Advertisement

4. January 2014 – Pierce plays his first game in the Garden as a visitor

It will be an emotional environment for many Celtics fans on Sunday, but it will be hard to surpass the hero’s welcome that Pierce got during his initial return to Boston. A lengthy video tribute brought the Garden crowd to its feet for several minutes at the end of the first quarter as Pierce fought back tears from the bench. “I was telling Kevin, I was telling everybody — this was the toughest game I ever had to play,” Pierce said after the Nets beat the Celtics in the first year of the Brad Stevens era.

3. June 2008 – Game 1 NBA Finals vs. Los Angeles Lakers

While Pierce still receives some ridicule in NBA circles for using a wheelchair following what looked to be a scary knee injury in the third quarter of the contest, the forward’s production after his quick return to the floor can’t be ignored. The Truth scored 11 of his 22 points after going down, helping the Celtics pull away from the Lakers late for a 98-88 win in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals. The resilient performance ultimately proved to be a key factor in Pierce earning Finals MVP honors five games later.  

2. May 2002 – Game 3 Eastern Conference Finals vs. New Jersey Nets

For three quarters, Paul Pierce was out of sync just like the rest of his Celtics teammates, as the visiting Nets piled on a 21-point lead. Antoine Walker gave passionate speech before the final period though and Pierce took those words to heart, leading the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in NBA playoff history. The future Hall of Fame forward scored 19 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth, as the Celtics fought back from a 21-point deficit to beat the Nets 94-90. The comeback also produced one of the most iconic moments of Pierce’s career as he stood on the scorer’s table and celebrated with the Garden crowd after the win.

Advertisement

1.  May 2008 – Game 7 Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

A young LeBron James could never quite get the best of Pierce during his first stint with the Cavaliers. But his showdown in 2008 with the Celtics small forward was one of the best duels in NBA playoff history: The back-and-forth affair brought back memories of the Bird-Wilkins battle 20 years earlier as Pierce went for 41 points while LeBron scored 45. Ultimately, it was Pierce who closed the door on LeBron late with a couple of free throws with seven seconds remaining, one of which benefitted from a friendly Garden roll. “I think the ghost of Red (Auerbach) was looking over us,” Pierce said after the game. “I think he kind of tapped it in the right direction, and it went through the net and put a smile on my face.”  

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Tom Brady after Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady thinks someone stole his Super Bowl LI game jersey February 6, 2017 | 6:57 AM
Tom Brady.
Super Bowl LI
Watch Tom Brady show off his 5th Super Bowl ring in a new commercial February 6, 2017 | 6:54 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) after winning the Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Feb. 5, 2017. (Chang W. Lee/The New York Times)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: 'That was exactly the way we didn't plan it' February 6, 2017 | 6:51 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with teammates after defeating the Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Sports Q
Debate: Where does Super Bowl 51 rank among Boston's recent championships? February 6, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Patriots' Martellus Bennett eyes the ball under pressure from Falcons' Keanu Neal, during the second half of Super Bowl 51.
New England Patriots
Patriots' Bennett not visiting Trump at White House, doesn't fear backlash February 6, 2017 | 1:51 AM
Dont'a Hightower of the Patriots forces a fumble from Matt Ryan of the Falcons during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
New England Patriots
5 key plays that made the Patriots' historic comeback possible February 6, 2017 | 1:48 AM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with wife Gisele Bundchen, daughter Vivian Brady and mother Galynn Brady after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady shared an emotional celebration with his family after the Super Bowl February 6, 2017 | 1:25 AM
New England Patriots' James White celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
New England Patriots
Who's James White? Watch Pats' unlikely Super Bowl hero score 3 touchdowns February 6, 2017 | 1:24 AM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman makes a 23-yard catch in the fourth quarter against Ricardo Allen #37, Robert Alford #23 and Keanu Neal #22 of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
New England Patriots
Watch every highlight from the Patriots' historic Super Bowl comeback February 6, 2017 | 12:57 AM
Roger Goodell and Robert Kraft after Super Bowl LI
New England Patriots
Watch (and listen to) the boos rain down on Roger Goodell February 6, 2017 | 12:26 AM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Watch Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrate on the field after Super Bowl LI February 6, 2017 | 12:19 AM
Roger Goodell and Robert Kraft after Super Bowl LI
New England Patriots
Watch: Robert Kraft hints at Deflategate revenge after Goodell hands him the trophy February 6, 2017 | 12:16 AM
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady: The greatest of all time, separately and in tandem.
New England Patriots
34 thoughts on the greatest Patriots achievement of them all February 5, 2017 | 11:40 PM
Tom Brady's TB Times Super Bowl edition.
New England Patriots
The 'TB Times' marks Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI victory February 5, 2017 | 11:40 PM
New England Patriots
Mistakes can't keep Patriots from 5th Super Bowl title February 5, 2017 | 11:36 PM
Gisele Bundchen celebrated the Patriots' Super Bowl victory.
New England Patriots
Gisele reacted to the Super Bowl win like every Patriots fan February 5, 2017 | 11:30 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Super Bowl LI
Tom Brady earns 4th Super Bowl MVP trophy with epic comeback February 5, 2017 | 11:26 PM
Roger Goodell and Tom Brady shake hands after Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Enjoy watching Goodell congratulate Brady after the Patriots win February 5, 2017 | 11:24 PM
New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Super Bowl LI
The Patriots' championship parade is set for Tuesday February 5, 2017 | 11:03 PM
epa05774160 New England Patriots running back James White (C) scores the game-winning touchdown in overtime of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017. The AFC Champion Patriots play the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons in the National Football League's annual championship game. EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT
New England Patriots
Watch James White fight for that last Super Bowl-winning yard February 5, 2017 | 10:53 PM
Tom Brady reacts with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Behind at left is sports commentator and former NFL quarterback Terrry Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls, to Brady's record five. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Super Bowl LI
Tom Brady leads biggest comeback, Patriots win 34-28 in OT February 5, 2017 | 10:37 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots calls for a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Watch the Patriots tie the Super Bowl after overcoming 19-point fourth quarter deficit February 5, 2017 | 10:32 PM
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman, rear right, catches a pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New England Patriots
Watch Julian Edelman defy Falcons' defense, reality with insane catch February 5, 2017 | 10:23 PM
epa05774117 New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (R) scores a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (L) defends during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017. The AFC Champion Patriots play the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons in the National Football League's annual championship game. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
New England Patriots
Watch Danny Amendola help the Patriots' comeback attempt with a touchdown catch February 5, 2017 | 10:04 PM
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower celebrates after a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
New England Patriots
Watch Dont'a Hightower's clutch sack that led to a Falcons turnover February 5, 2017 | 9:52 PM
Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Super Bowl LI
Watch: This time lapse of the Super Bowl halftime show is pretty impressive February 5, 2017 | 9:47 PM
James White
New England Patriots
Watch James White give Patriots fans something to cheer with a touchdown February 5, 2017 | 9:24 PM
Tom Brady on the ground after failing to make a tackle on a pick six.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady went all out to try to stop the Falcons' pick-six return February 5, 2017 | 9:16 PM
Super Bowl LI
Watch the 'Stranger Things 2' teaser that aired during the Super Bowl February 5, 2017 | 9:13 PM
Houston, Feb. 5, 2017 - Lady Gaga performs at halftime at NRG Stadium in the Super Bowl. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. Jim Davis / Globe staff.
Super Bowl LI
Watch Lady Gaga's entire Super Bowl halftime show February 5, 2017 | 8:37 PM