Relive the emotional sights and sounds from what was likely Paul Pierce’s last game in Boston

Paul Pierce likely played his final game in Boston Sunday, as his visiting Clippers lost 107-102 to the Celtics.

The Celtics organization and their fans honored Pierce, who spent 15 seasons in Boston, throughout the game—from his entrance to his last-second three.

Here were some of the highlights from Pierce’s emotional farewell:

Pierce traveled to Boston on Friday:

Out of habit, he almost went to the Celtics locker room when he arrived at TD Garden:

. @paulpierce34 has arrived at the @tdgarden for the final time as a player #Celtics pic.twitter.com/B3TdZk99rs — CSN New England (@CSNNE) February 5, 2017

He chatted with Celtics announcers Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman before the game:

Hear Paul Pierce "wired" in his final game in Boston!#NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/e1sv14zyrl — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2017

Pierce was greeted by cheers when he entered the arena:

The Truth makes an emotional final entrance to the TD Garden!#NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/YCb3Em5ODd — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2017

And fans erupted when he was introduced with the Clippers’ starting lineup:

He gave Lucky a kiss before tip off:

One last kiss for Lucky from The Truth ☘️ pic.twitter.com/AgEkgru7Ep — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 5, 2017

And the Celtics honored him with a video tribute during a timeout:

Boston rises for a tribute to Paul Pierce! 🍀#NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/shrwXhw1d0 — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2017

Paul Pierce really felt that ovation ☘️👏 pic.twitter.com/nMCwZIh3g3 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 5, 2017

Pierce put an exclamation point on his day with a late three-pointer:

Watch and listen as the Boston faithful give Paul Pierce a hero's farewell.#NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/OKeMKd087R — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2017

“I’ve been enjoying every moment of it,” he said after the game. “These great fans, they truly appreciate what I’ve been able to do for this franchise, and I just really feel the love, and I’m thankful to be able to come in here one last time.”