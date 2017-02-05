Relive the emotional sights and sounds from what was likely Paul Pierce’s last game in Boston

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul Pierce, center, acknowledges applause from the crowd during a timeout in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Boston. Pierce, a former Celtics player, played in what is expected to be his final game in Boston Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Paul Pierce acknowledges applause from the TD Garden crowd during a timeout in the first half. –Steven Senne / AP
By
February 5, 2017

Paul Pierce likely played his final game in Boston Sunday, as his visiting Clippers lost 107-102 to the Celtics.

The Celtics organization and their fans honored Pierce, who spent 15 seasons in Boston, throughout the gamefrom his entrance to his last-second three.

Here were some of the highlights from Pierce’s emotional farewell:

Pierce traveled to Boston on Friday:

Out of habit, he almost went to the Celtics locker room when he arrived at TD Garden:

He chatted with Celtics announcers Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman before the game:

Pierce was greeted by cheers when he entered the arena:

And fans erupted when he was introduced with the Clippers’ starting lineup:

He gave Lucky a kiss before tip off:

And the Celtics honored him with a video tribute during a timeout:

Pierce put an exclamation point on his day with a late three-pointer:

“I’ve been enjoying every moment of it,” he said after the game. “These great fans, they truly appreciate what I’ve been able to do for this franchise, and I just really feel the love, and I’m thankful to be able to come in here one last time.”

