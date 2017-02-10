Watch Gerald Green turn back clock with monster putback dunk over Mason Plumlee

The former dunk contest winner showed off his skills against the Blazers Thursday night.

By
Brian Robb
10:59 AM

Gerald Green won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest nearly 10 years ago. On Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the 30-year-old showed he still has plenty of juice left in his legs, throwing down an impressive putback slam over Mason Plumlee.

The play was a pivotal sequence in the Celtics’ 120-111 comeback victory over Portland. In the midst of a tight fourth quarter, Boston used great ball movement to create a wide-open 3-point shot for Terry Rozier from the corner. The second-year guard missed the shot, but Green was able to sneak in from the wing for a very loud rebound.

Advertisement

Thursday night wasn’t the only time that Plumlee has been the victim of a emphatic jam from Green. Both players were wearing different uniforms three years ago, but the end result was the same.

Green’s dunk against Portland capped off a strong outing from the reserve wing. The 6-foot-7 swingman scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, which enabled the Celtics to overcome the absences of Avery Bradley (Achilles) and Jae Crowder (personal) in the win.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
James White and Conan O'Brien.
Super Bowl LI
Conan O'Brien gave James White a truck for his Super Bowl performance February 10, 2017 | 10:30 AM
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 04: Alan Branch #97 of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots' Alan Branch will skip White House visit February 10, 2017 | 9:53 AM
Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, and Donald Trump, right, applaud on the field before a 2012 football game between the Patriots and the Jets in Foxborough, Mass.
Sports Q
Debate: Are you OK with several Patriots' decisions to skip White House visit? February 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston Celtics
Thomas has 34 and Celtics beat Blazers 120-111 February 10, 2017 | 2:25 AM
Boston-02/09/2017 The Boston Bruins vs San Jose Sharks- Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has a chat with hiis team during a timeout late in the 3rd period. JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
Boston Bruins
Bruins beat Sharks 6-3 in Bruce Cassidy’s coaching debut February 9, 2017 | 10:38 PM
Spring training is not too far away for Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and the rest of the Red Sox. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox
NESN to televise 15 Red Sox spring training games February 9, 2017 | 9:02 PM
A scenic view of Mt. Washington.
Skiing
10 romantic ski resorts perfect for a couples getaway February 9, 2017 | 6:00 PM
epa05774244 New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Linda Holliday (L) after the Patriots defeated the Falcons in overtime of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017. The AFC Champion Patriots play the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons in the National Football League's annual championship game. EPA/TANNEN MAURY
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick's girlfriend shows love for her 'hero' after Super Bowl win February 9, 2017 | 3:16 PM
Chris Long reacts during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI
New England Patriots
Chris Long already 'planned on skipping' White House trip before open letter asking him to February 9, 2017 | 2:04 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/26/2015: Mayor Martin J. Walsh hosted a sendoff rally Monday on City Hall Plaza for the New England Patriots featuring the head coach, team captains, and cheerleaders. Before they leave for the Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Ariz.,. Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, President Jonathan Kraft, and head coach Bill Belichick. Patriots captains Tom Brady, Dan Connolly, Vince Wilfork, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater will address supporters on the upcoming game, which is slated for Feb. 1. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 27patsrally(1)
New England Patriots
Marty Walsh says if he played for the Patriots, he wouldn't go to the White House, either February 9, 2017 | 1:54 PM
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Tom Brady hails Super Bowl teammates with poem February 9, 2017 | 12:56 PM
David Price stretches while blowing a bubble at during a Red Sox spring training workout at Fenway South in 2016 in Ft. Myers, Florida.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox, Nationals to play exhibition at Naval Academy February 9, 2017 | 12:51 PM
Dominican Republic's Hanley Ramirez batting against Puerto Rico during the second inning of a second-round final game of the World Baseball Classic in Miami, Saturday, March 16, 2013.
Boston Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts, Hanley Ramirez among Red Sox to play in World Baseball Classic February 9, 2017 | 11:49 AM
New England Patriots' Matthew Slater walks the sidelines, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
New England Patriots
Watch Matthew Slater's Super Bowl euphoria in hug with Hall of Fame father February 9, 2017 | 11:43 AM
Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien holds the Stanley Cup after his team defeated the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoff in Vancouver, British Columbia, June 15, 2011.
Boston Bruins
Read Claude Julien's heartfelt farewell statement to the Bruins February 9, 2017 | 11:17 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after defeating the Falcons in overtime of Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Go inside Patriots' epic Super Bowl comeback with 'mic'd up' highlights February 9, 2017 | 11:09 AM
College Sports
Committee decides nobody won Harvard-Yale regatta February 9, 2017 | 10:27 AM
SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 24: Carlos Quentin #18 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park May 24, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly sign two-time All-Star to minor-league deal February 9, 2017 | 10:22 AM
Olympics
NBC's Bob Costas being replaced by Mike Tirico at Olympics February 9, 2017 | 9:45 AM
Maine Gov. Paul LePage.
Local News
Gov. LePage watched Super Bowl, still hates the Patriots February 9, 2017 | 9:44 AM
Cam Neely takes a question during Bruins Media Day in October 2016. (Jessica Rinaldi) Topic: NHL preview_Bruins Reporter:
Sports Q
Debate: Should Cam Neely be the next to go? February 9, 2017 | 8:20 AM
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes, right, guards Boston Celtics center Al Horford during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Boston Celtics
Celtics' 7-game win streak snapped by Kings February 9, 2017 | 1:38 AM
National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks with the media during 2017 NHL All-Star Media Day on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
NHL
The NHL's problem with science February 8, 2017 | 11:40 PM
Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after scoring against the Hornets, Feb. 1, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
NBA
Steph Curry tweaks Under Armour leader's praise of Trump from 'asset' to 'ass' February 8, 2017 | 11:21 PM
Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley exchanges words with a security guard during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
NBA
Former Knick Charles Oakley ejected, arrested after MSG altercation February 8, 2017 | 8:50 PM
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
New England Patriots
A third Patriot says he will skip a White House visit February 8, 2017 | 8:11 PM
SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 17: Pilot Steven Holcomb (L) and Steven Langton of the United States team 1 finish a run during the Men's Two-Man Bobsleigh on Day 10 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Sliding Center Sanki on February 17, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Olympics
Bobsledder Steven Langton, a Melrose native, says he's attempting a comeback February 8, 2017 | 4:52 PM
Penn State's DaeSean Hamilton is brought down by Temple's Haason Reddick.
New England Patriots
Who the Patriots might take in the 2017 NFL draft February 8, 2017 | 2:25 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Richard Smith signals to his players during an NFL football practice in Flowery Branch, Ga. After squandering a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl, the Falcons are shaking up their defensive staff. The team said Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, that coach Dan Quinn has dismissed coordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox, though there's a chance Smith could stay with the Falcons in an advisory role. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
NFL
Falcons shaking up coaching staff after Super Bowl collapse February 8, 2017 | 2:21 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Nate Solder #77 of the New England Patriots celebrates with his son Hudson Solder after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Nate Solder politely defies Bill Belichick's chant February 8, 2017 | 1:55 PM