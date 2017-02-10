Watch Gerald Green turn back clock with monster putback dunk over Mason Plumlee

Gerald Green won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest nearly 10 years ago. On Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the 30-year-old showed he still has plenty of juice left in his legs, throwing down an impressive putback slam over Mason Plumlee.

The play was a pivotal sequence in the Celtics’ 120-111 comeback victory over Portland. In the midst of a tight fourth quarter, Boston used great ball movement to create a wide-open 3-point shot for Terry Rozier from the corner. The second-year guard missed the shot, but Green was able to sneak in from the wing for a very loud rebound.

Thursday night wasn’t the only time that Plumlee has been the victim of a emphatic jam from Green. Both players were wearing different uniforms three years ago, but the end result was the same.

Green’s dunk against Portland capped off a strong outing from the reserve wing. The 6-foot-7 swingman scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, which enabled the Celtics to overcome the absences of Avery Bradley (Achilles) and Jae Crowder (personal) in the win.