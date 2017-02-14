Rick Carlisle thinks the Celtics have a ‘legitimate chance’ to make NBA Finals

Boston impressed the Dallas coach with a convincing road win Monday.

Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics reacts after scoring against the Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.
Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics reacts after scoring against the Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. –Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By
Brian Robb
10:20 AM

The Boston Celtics are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, winning 10 of their past 11 games and 23 of 30 overall. The elite stretch has lifted them to the second seed in the Eastern Conference standings, but Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle believes Boston has emerged as a true contender in the East.

“Look, they’re a very good offensive team, one of the best,” Carlisle told reporters in Dallas after the Celtics beat the Mavericks 111-98 on Monday night. “They’ve got a legitimate chance to get to the Finals with that team out of the East. It’s a very, very good basketball team…”

Advertisement

The Cleveland Cavaliers still hold a two-game lead over the Celtics for the top spot in the East, but they’ve struggled at times lately without injured starting shooting guard J.R. Smith. The defending champions will clearly be the East favorite when the postseason begins, but Carlisle explained why he thinks the Celtics could be a formidable foe for them in May.

“Their ability to score [is elite], and they have great depth,” he explained. “They have a lot of guys that have gained experience. I just see them as a real threat. There’s other teams that are banged up. I know Toronto’s had injuries and they are starting to get healthy. I’m not studying the East, that much other than the teams we are playing, but I’m watching the standings.

“I’ve watched Boston a good bit because of the recent games. They handled Portland. They took Utah apart two nights ago. They’re not a perfect team, but I don’t really see any out there. Even Golden State has their own challenges. They’ve got a chance to really make some noise, so we’ll see what happens.”

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Boston, MA 1-16-17: The Bruins were already down 4-0 in the third perod when head coach Claude Julien standing behind the bench became irate after a penalty call went against Anton Blidh (not pictured). The fans behind him stare at the scoreboard as they watch the replay. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
Boston Bruins
Canadiens hire Claude Julien as coach February 14, 2017 | 4:50 PM
Larry Bird even used his left hand while getting into a scuffle during the game against the Trail Blazers in February, 1986.
Boston Celtics
Looking back on Larry Bird's famous 'lefty' performance February 14, 2017 | 4:27 PM
Boston-02/09/2017 The Boston Bruins vs San Jose Sharks- Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has a chat with hiis team during a timeout late in the 3rd period. (sports)
Boston Bruins
'Cassidy Magic' can be catalyst or mirage for Bruins who already quit February 14, 2017 | 3:51 PM
Julian Edelman.
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman envisions 'Edelman's Catch' seafood restaurant in hilarious video February 14, 2017 | 3:32 PM
The newest member of Zoo Atlanta is named Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Atlanta zoo names baby animal after Tom Brady to make good on Super Bowl bet February 14, 2017 | 12:44 PM
President George W. Bush poses for a photo with Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and other members of the Patriots during a White House visit in 2004.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady on Patriots skipping White House trip: 'Everyone has their own choice' February 14, 2017 | 12:10 PM
Danny Amendola
New England Patriots
Watch: Danny Amendola strutted down a runway at New York Fashion Week February 14, 2017 | 10:42 AM
Houston, Feb. 5, 2017 - Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount leaps onto teammate James White after White scored the Super Bowl wining touchdown in overtime. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017.
New England Patriots
Game-winning Super Bowl LI touchdown ball located February 14, 2017 | 10:28 AM
Tom Brady's Valentine's Day post.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady shares V-Day photo with Gisele and 'littlest valentine' February 14, 2017 | 10:23 AM
NBA
Doc's All-Star Game coaching advice: Keep your enemies happy February 14, 2017 | 7:00 AM
David Ortiz salutes the fans at Fenway Park.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox talk about first spring training without David Ortiz since 2002 February 14, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi checks out his bat as he heads to the batting cages at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL.
Sports Q
Debate: How good will Andrew Benintendi be as a rookie? February 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Xander Bogaerts had a terrific season last year.
Boston Red Sox
5 early predictions on the 2017 Red Sox February 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 13: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks controls the ball against Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart help Celtics stay hot in win over Mavs February 13, 2017 | 11:54 PM
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, right, reacts as Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) is congratulated by associated head coach Chris Dailey and embraced by assistant coach Marisa Moseley at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. UConn won their 100th straight game, 66-55. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
College Sports
UConn women win 100th straight game February 13, 2017 | 11:46 PM
Harvard's Ryan Donato (16) celebrates his goal with teammate Alexander Kerfoot as Boston University goaltender Jake Oettinger lies on the ice during the third period of the championship game of the Beanpot Tournament in Boston, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe)
College Sports
Harvard beats BU 6-3 for 1st Beanpot title since 1993 February 13, 2017 | 10:30 PM
Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll has been an offensive coordinator with the Browns, Dolphins, and Chiefs.
New England Patriots
Patriots’ Brian Daboll to interview as Alabama OC, reports say February 13, 2017 | 10:19 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning pictured following a game last December in Denver.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady recalls his key 'Peyton Manning-type throw' on Super Bowl-winning overtime drive February 13, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Tom Brady pictured last year skiing at the Yellowstone Club in Montana.
New England Patriots
Where is Tom Brady vacationing? 'Somewhere in Montana' February 13, 2017 | 6:05 PM
New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones before a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots
Cyrus Jones opens up about 'disappointment' of rookie season February 13, 2017 | 12:11 PM
Cambridge, MA 032514 Jerry Remy (cq) left Cambridge Probate Court after a custody hearing on his granddaughter, Arianna Remy (cq), Tuesday, March 25 2014. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff) section: Metro slug: 26remy reporter: Eric Moscowitz
Sports News
Jerry Remy being treated for relapse of lung cancer February 13, 2017 | 11:21 AM
Robert Kraft discusses the Patriots' White House visit on the Today Show.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft on Patriots skipping White House: 'We're all free to do whatever is best for us' February 13, 2017 | 11:16 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and head coach Bill Belichick and four of the five Lombardi championship trophies the team has won.
New England Patriots
Patriots reportedly file for 'Blitz for Six' trademark February 13, 2017 | 9:51 AM
LeBron James of the Cavaliers looks for a pass while under pressure from Marcus Smart of the Celtics during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on Dec. 29, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Sports Q
Debate: Can Celtics steal top seed from LeBron and Cavs? February 13, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Boston Bruins' Riley Nash (20) and Montreal Canadiens' Phillip Danault (24) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Boston Bruins
Rask gets shutout; interim Cassidy 3-0 after Bruins' 4-0 win February 12, 2017 | 11:31 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, speaks to a crowd as he and head coach Bill Belichick hold Super Bowl trophies during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston.
New England Patriots
Everyone loves to hate the Patriots like Boston loved to hate the Yankees February 12, 2017 | 6:15 PM
Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval arrived at the team's spring training complex in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 and joined teammates taking batting practice.
Boston Red Sox
Five questions the Red Sox must answer February 12, 2017 | 2:25 PM
PATS SLIDER 1 Houston, TX - 2/05/2017 - New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) poses for a selfie with his brother Michael Bennett who plays for the Seattle Seahawks while on the field for pre game warm ups. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Ben Volin, Topic: 06Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.1481249206.
NFL
Seahawks' Michael Bennett pulls out of Israel trip February 12, 2017 | 1:54 PM
Tennis
U.S. Tennis apologizes for Nazi-era anthem at Fed Cup match February 12, 2017 | 1:28 PM
ST MORITZ, SWITZERLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Joan Verdu of Andorra competes in the Men's Downhill during the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships on February 12, 2017 in St Moritz, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Olympics
Voters in Swiss Alps reject 2026 Olympic bid for St. Moritz, Davos February 12, 2017 | 12:30 PM