3 Celtics’ trade deadline targets who can help solve the team’s biggest problem: Rebounding

Knicks forward Kyle O'Quinn (9) dives for the ball in front of Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas and forward Amir Johnson, right, at Madison Square Garden.
Knicks forward Kyle O'Quinn (9) dives for the ball in front of Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas and forward Amir Johnson, right, at Madison Square Garden. –AP Photo/Adam Hunger
By
Paul Swydan
1:41 PM

COMMENTARY

The Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA. The additions of Al Horford and Jaylen Brown (and to a lesser extent, Gerald Green), the maturation of Marcus Smart and the ascension of Isaiah Thomas have led the Celtics as high as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, a spot they currently occupy. But to go deep in the playoffs, they are going to need a little help.

Will Danny Ainge and Co. find it on the trade market before the deadline on Feb. 23? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, let’s look at what and who the team should be targeting.

Advertisement

The Celtics’ need is fairly simple: Rebounding.

Offensively, the team is first in the NBA in free throw percentage, third in assists per game and tenth in three-point percentage. They also rank in the top 10 in a bevy of advanced stats: Offensive rating, true shooting percentage, effective field goal percentage and turnover percentage.

Defensively, they do well on the perimeter, as their opponent three-point shooting percentage is best in the East and fourth-best in the NBA, behind only Golden State, San Antonio and Memphis. But the team is consistently defeated on the boards.

In Boston’s first 54 games, they were outrebounded 38 times (70 percent of the time). In 22 of those 38 contests, they were outrebounded by five or more rebounds. Their record in those contests was 10-12. In six of those games, they were outrebounded by at least 17 boards. They lost all six of those games, three of which came on the road against Cleveland, Toronto and Washington, who are the other three teams at the top of the East. The C’s have been constantly pushed aside on both the offensive and defensive boards, and they also generally come up with fewer blocked shots than their opponents as well.

One of the big reasons for the deficit is that Amir Johnson is simply not as good as he was last season. He’s still the team’s most prolific rebounder, but this is precisely the issue. The team has needed more from him, and he hasn’t been able to deliver. If the team was able to shift his minutes down and acquire someone who could pound the glass with more ferocity, it would make a huge difference.

Advertisement

Rebound percentage is an estimate of the percentage of available rebounds a player grabbed while he was on the floor. Johnson’s 12.9% total rebound percentage pales in comparison to many players who could be on the trading block between now and the 23rd. (For reference, that is Johnson’s TRB%. His ORB%, or offensive rebound percentage is 9.1%, and his DRB% — defensive rebound percentage — is 16.8%.) Let’s take a detailed look at three of them.

Tyson Chandler, 12.8% ORB%, 34.0% DRB%, 23.1% TRB%

Chances are, if you’re an NBA fan, you’re familiar with Chandler. He’s been around a long time. Currently, he’s with the Phoenix Suns. He shoots well for a big man at the line — his free throw percentage this year is .730, much better than Johnson’s also respectable .667 mark. The issues with Chandler are that he is old and expensive — he’s 34 this season, and he makes more than $12 million per year, and will through the 2018-19 season. Still, only 12 players in the NBA have pulled down more total rebounds. He ranks eighth in the NBA in rebounds per game, and tenth in TRB%. There is no better rebounder who may be on the block. Certainly, Phoenix doesn’t need him. They can finish last in the Western Conference with or without the 7-foot-1 Compton native. And, while his salary is high, assuming he stays healthy, the Celtics should be able to find a trade partner for him this summer if they decide they don’t want his salary tying up the books long-term. Chandler is a respected vet who would fit well on any team.

Advertisement

Andrew Bogut, 9.9% ORB%, 32.2% DRB%, 20.7 TRB%

Bogut could be a trade candidate, he could also be a buyout candidate. He is playing well on a Dallas Mavericks team that looks to finally have bottomed out, after four years between 41 and 50 wins. Bogut is a more attractive proposition from a contract standpoint, as he is in the final year of his contract, though he is currently on the shelf with a hamstring injury. Also disconcerting is the fact that he has only shot .273 from the free-throw line, which is easily the worst mark of the 32-year-old’s career to date.

Kyle O’Quinn, 14.5% ORB%, 24.9% DRB%, 19.8% TRB%

A fifth-year player who was drafted in the second round of the 2012 draft, O’Quinn doesn’t log a ton of minutes. He has consistently logged between 11 and 17 minutes per game throughout his career, but when he does play, he is very effective. Over the past three seasons, he has shot .772, .767 and .750 from the line. Among power forwards or center who have logged 1,000 or fewer minutes this season, O’Quinn’s 68 assists rank third in the NBA. His 71 blocks are tied for 18th in the NBA. If he had played enough minutes to qualify for the rebounding percentage leaderboards, he would have the 10th-best DRB% in the NBA. And O’Quinn’s lack of minutes may be a bonus, since he should be fresh for the stretch drive and won’t come in expecting 30 minutes a game. Finally, he’s cheap. He makes just $3.9 million this season, $4.1 million next season and $4.25 million in 2018-19, the final year of his contract. The Knicks might be loath to trade with Boston, but they should also be trading anyone not named Kristaps Porzingis.

These three players are far from the only ones who could be on the trade block, as there are plenty of big men playing on below-.500 teams right now. They include Kenneth Faried (Nuggets), Nikola Vucevic (Magic), Tarik Black (Lakers), Trevor Booker (Nets), Cole Aldrich (Timberwloves), Alex Len (Suns), Kosta Koufos (Kings), Thomas Robinson (Lakers), Salah Mejri (Mavericks), Willie Reed (Heat), Omer Asik (Pelicans), Cristiano Felicio (Bulls) and Luis Scola (Nets). All of these players have a TRB% of at least 15.9%. There’s also always the home run play for DeMarcus Cousins (18.6% TRB%), though that ship seems to have sailed.

Other familiar names who may become available but may not help the C’s rebounding problems include Jimmy Butler and Paul George. Obviously, if they come cheap, they are worth pursuing, but they wouldn’t be a big upgrade to the team’s biggest need.

The Celtics are in contention this season, and the team can no longer afford to ignore the present in deference to the future. The team has struggled on the glass, and should look to upgrade. The best part is that they don’t need a home run trade, they are doing just fine right now despite their rebounding woes. If they solve them, they might get back to the NBA Finals.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Claude Julien holds the Stanley Cup after the Bruins defeated the Canucks in Game 7 of the 2011 NHL Stanley Cup.
Boston Bruins
Claude Julien's hiring might turn some Bruins fans into Canadiens sympathizers February 15, 2017 | 12:14 PM
Serge Ibaka was traded from the Magic to the Raptors on Feb. 14, 2017 for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round draft pick.
Sports Q
Debate: Did the Celtics blow it by not trading for Serge Ibaka? February 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Media
Kate Upton three-peats as SI's swimsuit cover queen February 15, 2017 | 5:51 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) holds the ball against Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Washington. The Cavaliers won 140-135 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
NBA
Cavs' Kevin Love out at least 6 weeks February 14, 2017 | 7:10 PM
Local News
Cancer patient dies months after meeting hero, Tom Brady February 14, 2017 | 6:50 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, United States' Venus Williams makes a forehand return to her sister Serena during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Doug Adler, a tennis commentator dropped by ESPN for a remark about Venus Williams during the Australian Open has sued the network for wrongful termination. Adler, a former tennis pro, maintains he was describing Williams' aggressive style last month as 'guerrilla' tactics and not comparing her with a 'gorilla.' (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)
Media
Fired for Venus Williams remark, ex-commentator sues ESPN February 14, 2017 | 6:36 PM
Orlando Magic's Serge Ibaka (7) smiles after being called for a foul against Miami Heat's Goran Dragic (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Miami. The Magic defeated the Heat 116-107. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NBA
Raptors acquire Serge Ibaka from the Magic February 14, 2017 | 6:24 PM
Olympic silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa, left, of Ethiopia, runs to meet his daughter Soko, 5, while picking up his family at Miami International Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Miami. Lilesa arrived in the U.S. on a special skills visa, which allows him to train and compete until January. His wife, son, daughter and brother joined him in Miami Tuesday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Olympics
Ethiopian marathoner who protested in Rio reunites with family February 14, 2017 | 6:16 PM
Boston, MA 1-16-17: The Bruins were already down 4-0 in the third perod when head coach Claude Julien standing behind the bench became irate after a penalty call went against Anton Blidh (not pictured). The fans behind him stare at the scoreboard as they watch the replay. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: dupont topic: Bruins-Islanders
Boston Bruins
Canadiens hire Claude Julien as coach February 14, 2017 | 4:50 PM
Larry Bird even used his left hand while getting into a scuffle during the game against the Trail Blazers in February, 1986.
Boston Celtics
Looking back on Larry Bird's famous 'lefty' performance February 14, 2017 | 4:27 PM
Boston-02/09/2017 The Boston Bruins vs San Jose Sharks- Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has a chat with hiis team during a timeout late in the 3rd period. (sports)
Boston Bruins
'Cassidy Magic' can be catalyst or mirage for Bruins who already quit February 14, 2017 | 3:51 PM
Julian Edelman.
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman envisions 'Edelman's Catch' in hilarious video February 14, 2017 | 3:32 PM
The newest member of Zoo Atlanta is named Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Atlanta zoo names hissing cockroach after Tom Brady to make good on bet February 14, 2017 | 12:44 PM
President George W. Bush poses for a photo with Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and other members of the Patriots during a White House visit in 2004.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady on Patriots skipping White House trip: 'Everyone has their own choice' February 14, 2017 | 12:10 PM
Danny Amendola
New England Patriots
Watch: Danny Amendola strutted down a runway at New York Fashion Week February 14, 2017 | 10:42 AM
Houston, Feb. 5, 2017 - Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount leaps onto teammate James White after White scored the Super Bowl wining touchdown in overtime. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017.
New England Patriots
Game-winning Super Bowl LI touchdown ball located February 14, 2017 | 10:28 AM
Tom Brady's Valentine's Day post.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady shares V-Day photo with Gisele and 'littlest valentine' February 14, 2017 | 10:23 AM
Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics reacts after scoring against the Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.
Boston Celtics
Rick Carlisle thinks Celtics have a 'legitimate chance' to make NBA Finals February 14, 2017 | 10:20 AM
NBA
Doc's All-Star Game coaching advice: Keep your enemies happy February 14, 2017 | 7:00 AM
David Ortiz salutes the fans at Fenway Park.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox talk about first spring training without David Ortiz since 2002 February 14, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi checks out his bat as he heads to the batting cages at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL.
Sports Q
Debate: How good will Andrew Benintendi be as a rookie? February 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Xander Bogaerts had a terrific season last year.
Boston Red Sox
5 early predictions on the 2017 Red Sox February 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 13: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks controls the ball against Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart help Celtics stay hot in win over Mavs February 13, 2017 | 11:54 PM
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, right, reacts as Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) is congratulated by associated head coach Chris Dailey and embraced by assistant coach Marisa Moseley at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. UConn won their 100th straight game, 66-55. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
College Sports
UConn women win 100th straight game February 13, 2017 | 11:46 PM
Harvard's Ryan Donato (16) celebrates his goal with teammate Alexander Kerfoot as Boston University goaltender Jake Oettinger lies on the ice during the third period of the championship game of the Beanpot Tournament in Boston, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe)
College Sports
Harvard beats BU 6-3 for 1st Beanpot title since 1993 February 13, 2017 | 10:30 PM
Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll has been an offensive coordinator with the Browns, Dolphins, and Chiefs.
New England Patriots
Patriots’ Brian Daboll to interview as Alabama OC, reports say February 13, 2017 | 10:19 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning pictured following a game last December in Denver.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady recalls his key 'Peyton Manning-type throw' on Super Bowl-winning overtime drive February 13, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Tom Brady pictured last year skiing at the Yellowstone Club in Montana.
New England Patriots
Where is Tom Brady vacationing? 'Somewhere in Montana' February 13, 2017 | 6:05 PM
New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones before a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots
Cyrus Jones opens up about 'disappointment' of rookie season February 13, 2017 | 12:11 PM
Cambridge, MA 032514 Jerry Remy (cq) left Cambridge Probate Court after a custody hearing on his granddaughter, Arianna Remy (cq), Tuesday, March 25 2014. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff) section: Metro slug: 26remy reporter: Eric Moscowitz
Sports News
Jerry Remy being treated for relapse of lung cancer February 13, 2017 | 11:21 AM