Morning sports update: Isaiah Thomas ‘confident’ he can eclipse Russell Westbrook as league’s top scorer

Movie deals are reportedly in the works for two Patriots players, Isaiah Thomas records yet another 30-point game and Fenway Park is looking to host next year’s Army-Navy football game.

Isaiah Thomas ‘Confident’ He Can Pass Russell Westbrook As NBA’s Top Scorer: The All-Star guard is averaging an incredible 29.9 points per game this season, good for the second-highest mark in the NBA. Thomas only trails Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook, who’s averaging 30.9 points per game and has held the top spot for the majority of the season. (NESN)

Does Isaiah Thomas expect to pass Russell Westbrook as NBA's top scorer? “That’s the goal. I think I can. I’m confident I can,” he said. — Bill Doyle (@BillDoyle15) February 16, 2017

Isaiah Thomas scores 33, Celtics hold off late push by 76ers: ‘‘It doesn’t seem real for my name to be mentioned with such greats and Hall of Famers,’’ Thomas said. ‘‘It means I’m doing something well. And I’m just glad we’re winning on top of it.’’ (Boston.com)

The writers of ‘Patriots Day’ are now making a movie about Tom Brady: Deadline reports there’s a Tom Brady book and movie in the works, chronicling the quarterback’s turbulent two-year ride from Deflategate to Super Bowl LI. (Boston.com)

Malcolm Butler reportedly will get movie detailing his life from working at Popeyes to Super Bowl hero: The Patriots cornerback’s story reportedly will be featured in a movie called “The Secondary” with the help of Daniel Levin, whose Narrative Capital also secured rights for the Oscar-nominated “Lion,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. (WEEI)

Avery Bradley feeling good, targets post All-Star return vs. Raptors: “They’ve been playing well. I don’t want to mess anything up but, selfishly, I do wish I was playing, it’s just part of it,” Bradley said. “I wish I could be around the guys, but they have been playing well, I’m happy with how they’ve been playing. I’ve just been rooting those guys on and hopefully we can continue to play that same way and, when I’m added, hopefully I can help us out even more.” (ESPN)

Fenway Park submits bid to host Army-Navy football game in 2018: Navy athletics director Chet Gladchuk told the Baltimore Sun that the New York Yankees also submitted a bid to host the game at Yankee Stadium. (Boston Globe)