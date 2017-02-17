Morning sports update: Isaiah Thomas thinks referee made a ‘horrible call’ in 1-point loss to the Bulls

The Celtics head into the All-Star break with a loss, while Pablo Sandoval is gearing up to prove his worth at Red Sox spring training.

Celtics up in arms after Bulls win on Jimmy Butler’s free throws: “We won this game,” Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas said. “We had it won. A great defensive stop by Marcus Smart, and the referee called a horrible call. That was bad.” (ESPN)

Glen Davis calls Doc Rivers overrated and ‘lucky’ to win title with Celtics:

The “Big Baby” played the majority of his NBA career for Doc Rivers, but he doesn’t believe his former head coach deserves the constant praise he gets in league circles. (Boston.com)

Advertisement

Slimmed Pablo Sandoval hopes to regain his job at third base: “Everything. Everything. I have to prove everything,” Sandoval said. “Especially when you come in from an off year, after the injuries, I have to prove a lot of things to the fans, to the team, to you teammates.” (Boston.com)

Jordan Spieth wasn’t in a hurry to respond to Tom Brady’s text: Both are coming off big wins, both sent each another congratulatory text messages, but only one got back in a timely fashion. (FOX Sports)

Bill Belichick to narrate a World War II documentary: Director and writer Tim Gray selected Belichick because he is “a student of military history and is very proud of the service of his own father Steve, who served in both Europe and the Pacific in World War II.” (Boston.com)