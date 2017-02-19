Celtics have reportedly shown ‘deep interest’ in trading for P.J. Tucker

The Boston Celtics have shown a ‘deep interest’ in trading for Suns forward P.J. Tucker, according to a report from Sean Deveney of the Sporting News.

The 31-year-old is a 6-foot-6 wing who is averaging 7.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for a disappointing Phoenix team during the 2016-17 season. He’s played the past five years in Phoenix, specializing as a versatile and physical defender at multiple positions, and a capable shooter from the outside (34 percent in his career from 3-point range).

The small forward is also a very strong rebounder for his size, grabbing 7.5 rebounds per 36 minutes played. Boston’s the second-worst team in the league in defensive rebounding rate, which would make the swingman an ideal addition in the frontcourt.

Tucker is in the midst of the final year of his contract, earning a modest $5.3 million per season. With the Suns focused on the future in the midst of a 18-39 campaign, he’s a prime candidate to be moved at the trade deadline as Phoenix GM Ryan McDonough seeks to add assets for the future.