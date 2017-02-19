Does Danilo Gallinari make sense as a trade target for Celtics?

COMMENTARY

The Celtics have been tied to Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari as far back as last season, when the Boston Herald first reported that Danny Ainge had his eyes on the 6-foot-10 wing.

The Nuggets stood pat with the 28-year-old back then, but with the trade deadline mere days again, rumors are swirling once more around the Nuggets’ leading scorer. Steve Bulpett reports that Ainge has a ‘man-crush’ on the small forward and the Cs would be keeping an eye on him in the coming days. Gallinari has also been tied to the Los Angeles Clippers, who are also looking to upgrade their roster for a postseason run.

While there’s no doubt that a player like Gallinari (averaging 17.2 ppg) would provide a big boost to Boston’s offense in a hypothetical trade, the question remains if he’s a good all-around fit for the team’s plans for this year and beyond. Let’s take a closer look at the Italian standout to see if this is a rumor that could have some legs behind it.

The Contract

Remember when the Celtics passed on Serge Ibaka last week, largely because they didn’t want to use major assets on a player that was about to get a big payday in free agency? We likely have found a similar candidate here in Gallinari. The veteran has a $16.1 million player option for the 2017-18 season, a deal he’s likely to decline given his age and a rising salary cap.

His $15 million salary for this season would be easy for Boston to absorb, but would also provide a sizable cap hold this summer that would be a challenge for Ainge to navigate. The C’s would have little shot of retaining him and nabbing a max-level free agent without some serious reshuffling of the core pieces of their roster.

Gallinari would be a nice consolation prize if the C’s miss out on the likes of Gordon Hayward and Blake Griffin in free agency, but retaining him would definitely not be worth giving up a chance at those top tier players likely to hit the open market. That reality makes trading for Gallinari now a likely rental.

The Fit on the Floor

The Celtics have one of the best offenses in the NBA, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t use another shot creator. Gallinari would be a big help in that department for Brad Stevens. At 6-foot-10, he wouldn’t have to worry about the size issues that slow Thomas down at times.

He thrives both with and without the ball in his hands, as he’s a lethal catch-and-shoot player on the perimeter (38.1 percent from downtown). Gallinari also can get to the free throw line with regularity (6.0 FTA per game), another weak point on a Celtics roster that has no one outside of Isaiah Thomas that averages more than three free throw attempts per game.

While the offensive upside is promising, the downside for Gallinari on the defensive end is extensive. The Nuggets are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA and the swingman is part of the reason why. He doesn’t move his feet well on D as multiple injuries over the years have limited his mobility. As an offensive-minded player, he lacks defensive intensity on most nights. He’s also a subpar rebounder for his size, which wouldn’t help Boston’s woes on the defensive glass.

The Verdict

The other complicating factor here is injuries. Gallinari has missed eight straight games with a groin strain, and his availability after the All-Star break remains in question. If the C’s aren’t looking to spend big on rentals as is, it’s hard to see them willing to give up much for a player that might be damaged goods right now.

While the offensive potential of Gallinari in green is enticing, his impending free agency make this rumor one that’s likely not going to come to fruition.