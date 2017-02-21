5 shooters the Celtics could target at the trade deadline

The Celtics have one of the best offenses in the league, but they could still use upgrades

Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore could be available now that the Kings are sellers. –AP
By
Brian Robb
3:55 PM

COMMENTARY

The Celtics have quietly morphed into an offensive-minded team during the 2016-17 season, winning several tight games with timely outside shooting from the likes of Isaiah Thomas and company.

While there’s no doubt Boston needs to address some holes in the interior, a cheaper alternative at the trade deadline might be adding to an area of strength: 3-point shooting. Despite ranking ninth in the league (37 percent) in that department, Boston’s bench doesn’t have enough reliable shooters and creators to stretch the floor adequately when Thomas sits on the bench.

Danny Ainge will want to maintain key assets and salary cap flexibility for this summer, but he still has enough draft capital stocked away to enable him to make some inexpensive offensive upgrades at key spots. Here’s a look at five affordable shooters that could help Boston’s prospects at the trade deadline.

Nick Young — The NBA world knows Young more for his off-court antics rather than his play, but he’s quietly put together arguably the best season of his career for the Lakers. The 31-year-old is averaging 13.8 points per game, and shooting a superb 41.3 percent from 3-point range in Luke Walton’s uptempo offense. His size at 6-foot-7 gives him the kind of defensive versatility on the wing that Brad Stevens loves to utilize as well. He’s only earning $5.5 million this year with a cheap player option for next season that he’s likely to decline to become a free agent. The likelihood of an opt out should make him a cheap target for Boston and a sizable upgrade over bottom-of-the-bench options like James Young and Gerald Green.

Likely price tag: Jordan Mickey and a second-round pick

Bojan Bogdanovic — While it might be wise for Nets general manager Sean Marks to avoid trading with the Celtics until further notice, he’s not responsible for the mess his franchise is in right now. It’s Marks’s job to dig the Nets out of the hole though and it starts with landing any draft assets he can build with this trade deadline. There’s few fits on Brooklyn’s current roster for Boston, but Bogdanovic is a very capable gunner (36.6 percent 3-point career shooter) despite lacking a competent offense around him. He’ll have much more than that to work with in Boston and with an expiring $3.5 million contract, he’s a cost efficient piece as well. Defense is not his strong suit, but it’s likely he’d only be exposed to second unit offenses upon landing in Boston.

Likely price tag: Demetrius Jackson, second-round pick  

Shabazz Muhammad — The Celtics have been connected to Muhammad at past trade deadlines and the belief here is that there some untapped potential in the 24-year-old. He’s shooting a career-best 41.4 percent from 3-point range and has been the only reliable scoring option for an undermanned Timberwolves bench all season long. He’s set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the year and with Tom Thibodeau knowing he needs to upgrade his troops on the defensive end, the Timberwolves might be willing to let him walk a few months early. His $3 million salary makes it an easy salary swap for Boston, who have enough cheap draft capital to spare to take a chance on the youngster who could be a part of their future plans.

Likely price tag: Jordan Mickey, two second-round picks

Ben McLemore — The Kings are holding a fire sale this week after trading away DeMarcus Cousins and it’s slim pickings as far as the Celtics are concerned, largely due to the multi-year contracts spread throughout the Sacramento roster. The C’s want to keep their options open, so a younger prospect like Ben McLemore may be enticing for a discount. The 23-year-old has been underwhelming during his four years in Sacramento, but he’s shooting a career 37 percent from 3-point range. He would only make sense for Boston if the team was moving another guard piece (i.e. Avery Bradley) for frontcourt help, but he’d fill the shooting void quite well for the backcourt off the bench.

Likely price tag: Second-round pick

Will Barton — The Nuggets have a logjam of young talent in their backcourt. Between Gary Harris, Jamal Murray, Emmanuel Mudiay and Will Barton, there are simply not enough minutes to go around to keep everyone developing at a strong pace. At age 26, Barton is the only member of that bunch and the guy that could fit the best with the Celtics right away with the deal. He’s not only a shooter, but a shot creator for Denver’s second unit, getting to the free throw line over 4 times per 36 minutes played. That mark would put him second on Boston’s roster behind Isaiah Thomas. His bargain contract ($3.5 million per year through 2018-19) would fit into Boston’s roster construction plans as well, giving them the flexibility to chase big names while maintaining useful bench pieces.

Likely price tag: Jordan Mickey, Demetrius Jackson, future protected first-round pick

