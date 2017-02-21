6 theories on the meaning of Isaiah Thomas’s emoji tweet

In a sign of the times, all Isaiah Thomas had to do to send Celtics fans and media into a frenzy was tweet an emoji.

Showcasing the power of social media (specifically the eyes emoji), Thomas launched a wave of speculation about what the Celtics front office might—or might not—be up to as the NBA trade deadline approaches:

👀 — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 21, 2017

It’s a perfectly vague message that has spurred imaginations in the same manner as a Game of Thrones cliff-hanger. Here are a few theories on what Thomas might have been getting at in his tweet:

He knows a big move is about to happen

Not saying it means anything, but… Another time Isaiah Thomas tweeted the eyes emoji: right before the Al Horford signing. pic.twitter.com/MNmZ2qFRbR — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 21, 2017

Andre Drummond is the Celtics’ target Thomas was alluding to

Ok so Andre Drummond RT'd IT's 👀 and tweeted 👀 himself. Removed Pistons from his bio. And changed his profile pic to this. pic.twitter.com/0UPaFiHR8n — AJBZ4 (@AjaxBeatz4) February 21, 2017

He was just trying to make Celtics executives’ phones blow up

Life in 2017: A player randomly tweets 👀 and ~20 reporters instantly txt or call you demanding to know when the trade is happening. Lol. — Mike Zarren (@mikezarren) February 21, 2017

The Celtics are on the verge of trading for Carmelo Anthony…or Taylor Swift

The Celtics just followed Melo on IG 👀@World_Wide_Wob pic.twitter.com/xsSgz12lIq — Tre da 🐐 (@trelyday23) February 21, 2017

He was enthralled by Monday night television

@Isaiah_Thomas you're watching Planet Earth too? — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) February 21, 2017

..or he’s just not over the DeMarcus Cousins trade

I don't even think @NBA2K would let that trade happen even with the trade override option off LOL — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 20, 2017

And whatever it was, Jae Crowder knows about it too