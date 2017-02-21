6 theories on the meaning of Isaiah Thomas’s emoji tweet

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris, right, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris. –Charles Krupa / AP
1:29 PM

In a sign of the times, all Isaiah Thomas had to do to send Celtics fans and media into a frenzy was tweet an emoji.

Showcasing the power of social media (specifically the eyes emoji), Thomas launched a wave of speculation about what the Celtics front office might—or might not—be up to as the NBA trade deadline approaches:

It’s a perfectly vague message that has spurred imaginations in the same manner as a Game of Thrones cliff-hanger. Here are a few theories on what Thomas might have been getting at in his tweet:

He knows a big move is about to happen

Andre Drummond is the Celtics’ target Thomas was alluding to

He was just trying to make Celtics executives’ phones blow up

The Celtics are on the verge of trading for Carmelo Anthony…or Taylor Swift

He was enthralled by Monday night television

..or he’s just not over the DeMarcus Cousins trade

And whatever it was, Jae Crowder knows about it too

