6 theories on the meaning of Isaiah Thomas’s emoji tweet
And whatever it was, Jae Crowder was in on it too.
In a sign of the times, all Isaiah Thomas had to do to send Celtics fans and media into a frenzy was tweet an emoji.
Showcasing the power of social media (specifically the eyes emoji), Thomas launched a wave of speculation about what the Celtics front office might—or might not—be up to as the NBA trade deadline approaches:
👀
— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 21, 2017
It’s a perfectly vague message that has spurred imaginations in the same manner as a Game of Thrones cliff-hanger. Here are a few theories on what Thomas might have been getting at in his tweet:
He knows a big move is about to happen
Not saying it means anything, but…
Another time Isaiah Thomas tweeted the eyes emoji: right before the Al Horford signing. pic.twitter.com/MNmZ2qFRbR
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 21, 2017
Andre Drummond is the Celtics’ target Thomas was alluding to
Ok so Andre Drummond RT'd IT's 👀 and tweeted 👀 himself. Removed Pistons from his bio. And changed his profile pic to this. pic.twitter.com/0UPaFiHR8n
— AJBZ4 (@AjaxBeatz4) February 21, 2017
He was just trying to make Celtics executives’ phones blow up
Life in 2017: A player randomly tweets 👀 and ~20 reporters instantly txt or call you demanding to know when the trade is happening. Lol.
— Mike Zarren (@mikezarren) February 21, 2017
The Celtics are on the verge of trading for Carmelo Anthony…or Taylor Swift
The Celtics just followed Melo on IG 👀@World_Wide_Wob pic.twitter.com/xsSgz12lIq
— Tre da 🐐 (@trelyday23) February 21, 2017
He was enthralled by Monday night television
@Isaiah_Thomas you're watching Planet Earth too?
— Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) February 21, 2017
..or he’s just not over the DeMarcus Cousins trade
I don't even think @NBA2K would let that trade happen even with the trade override option off LOL
— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 20, 2017
And whatever it was, Jae Crowder knows about it too
😎😜😆
— JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) February 21, 2017