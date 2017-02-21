Morning sports update: ‘Paul George could be the sleeper’

NBA trade talks are heating up ahead of Thursday’s deadline, but will the Celtics make a move?

How Brad Stevens gave the Celtics an All-Star win before the trade deadline: Two executives doubt that Ainge, who historically plays it close to the vest, would give up the Nets pick in a deal for Butler. However, Ainge might consider it in a trade for George, the Pacers- free agent-to-be who has expressed doubts over re-signing with the Pacers. (NY Daily News)

Celtics were never interested in DeMarcus Cousins: According to league sources, a Cousins-to-Celtics trade was never going to happen because the Celtics never had any interest in acquiring him. There never were trade talks. There never were offers. Cousins-to-Boston was mostly a pipe dream concocted on the airwaves. It was never a reality, according to the sources. (Boston Globe)

Bulpett: As NBA trade market settles, Celtics still seeking major talent: While the Celtics were ultimately not interested in DeMarcus Cousins, all indications from around the NBA are that Danny Ainge remains very much in pursuit of a marquee talent to significantly alter the club’s fortunes. (Boston Herald)

Source: Mavs + Celtics Trade Talk – Bogut For A No. 1 Pick – The ‘If’: The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics can be expected to talk before the Thursday trade deadline about a deal that would send center Andrew Bogut to Boston in exchange for one of the Celtics’ cache of No. 1 picks, an NBA source tells us — but only dependent on what bigger move Boston can make. (Scout.com)

Twitter reacts to Isaiah Thomas’s cryptic eyeball emoji tweet: Isaiah Thomas didn’t have to tweet any words to set Twitter ablaze in Boston. The Boston Celtics guard tweeted a eye emoji on Monday night.And that was enough to spark trade speculation and jokes — lots of jokes. (CSNNE)

Pablo Sandoval’s labrum surgery could be a huge X factor: It is easy to forget that the reason Sandoval missed the 2016 season was not his conditioning; it was surgery to repair a damaged labrum in his left shoulder. And while his physical preparedness for this season may have a great deal to do with his performance, there is a chance that the health of his shoulder played a significant role in his 2015 decline — and that it will likewise play a pivotal role in 2017. (Boston Globe)

TE Julius Thomas heads to Miami, Jaguars acquire LT Branden Albert in separate deals: The Miami Dolphins agreed to a trade Monday to acquire Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas for a 2017 seventh-round draft pick, a source told ESPN’s Adam Caplan, confirming multiple reports. (ESPN)