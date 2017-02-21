Morning sports update: ‘Paul George could be the sleeper’

Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder steals the ball from Indiana Pacers forward Paul George late in the second half.
NBA trade talks are heating up ahead of Thursday’s deadline, but will the Celtics make a move?

How Brad Stevens gave the Celtics an All-Star win before the trade deadline: Two executives doubt that Ainge, who historically plays it close to the vest, would give up the Nets pick in a deal for Butler. However, Ainge might consider it in a trade for George, the Pacers- free agent-to-be who has expressed doubts over re-signing with the Pacers. (NY Daily News)

Celtics were never interested in DeMarcus Cousins: According to league sources, a Cousins-to-Celtics trade was never going to happen because the Celtics never had any interest in acquiring him. There never were trade talks. There never were offers. Cousins-to-Boston was mostly a pipe dream concocted on the airwaves. It was never a reality, according to the sources. (Boston Globe)

Bulpett: As NBA trade market settles, Celtics still seeking major talent: While the Celtics were ultimately not interested in DeMarcus Cousins, all indications from around the NBA are that Danny Ainge remains very much in pursuit of a marquee talent to significantly alter the club’s fortunes. (Boston Herald)

Source: Mavs + Celtics Trade Talk – Bogut For A No. 1 Pick – The ‘If’: The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics can be expected to talk before the Thursday trade deadline about a deal that would send center Andrew Bogut to Boston in exchange for one of the Celtics’ cache of No. 1 picks, an NBA source tells us — but only dependent on what bigger move Boston can make. (Scout.com)

Twitter reacts to Isaiah Thomas’s cryptic eyeball emoji tweet: Isaiah Thomas didn’t have to tweet any words to set Twitter ablaze in Boston. The Boston Celtics guard tweeted a eye emoji on Monday night.And that was enough to spark trade speculation and jokes — lots of jokes. (CSNNE)

Pablo Sandoval’s labrum surgery could be a huge X factor: It is easy to forget that the reason Sandoval missed the 2016 season was not his conditioning; it was surgery to repair a damaged labrum in his left shoulder. And while his physical preparedness for this season may have a great deal to do with his performance, there is a chance that the health of his shoulder played a significant role in his 2015 decline — and that it will likewise play a pivotal role in 2017. (Boston Globe)

TE Julius Thomas heads to Miami, Jaguars acquire LT Branden Albert in separate deals: The Miami Dolphins agreed to a trade Monday to acquire Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas for a 2017 seventh-round draft pick, a source told ESPN’s Adam Caplan, confirming multiple reports. (ESPN)

