What would the Celtics trade the Nets pick(s) for?

The crown jewel of the 2017 NBA Draft, at the moment, is the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick. The Nets are the worst team in the NBA by 8.5 games, all but guaranteeing that whoever owns that pick will have the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall selection at the NBA Draft Lottery in May.

For the moment, the Boston Celtics are that team, holding the option to swap their own first-round pick with the Nets’ pick thanks to the Paul Pierce/Kevin Garnett blockbuster deal in the summer of 2013. The Celtics also own an unprotected Nets pick in 2018 from that trade.

The value of the 2017 Brooklyn pick is likely higher than the 2018 pick since the Nets are close to having the NBA’s worst record locked up this year. Still, there’s little expectation for Brooklyn to improve next season without strong core pieces or draft assets, so both selections are among Boston’s best trade assets.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has acknowledged that he’s discussed moving the selections in past few weeks in trade talks, but what type of player or trade package would he be willing to part with either or both picks for? Let’s look at a few popular names that have surfaced in trade rumors to see if any fit the bill.

Carmelo Anthony: Phil Jackson has made no secret of his desire to move the aging forward and move into the next stages of rebuilding around Kristaps Porzingis. Anthony has a huge contract ($24.6 million), trade kicker, and a no-trade clause, which complicates any potential deal for New York. While Boston may be an attractive place for Anthony to play from a winning standpoint, it’s hard to imagine Boston wanting to sacrifice salary cap space and a Brooklyn pick for a player on the back nine of his career. If Anthony does get moved, he’ll fetch far less for the Knicks than a Nets’ pick.

Nets pick? No chance.

Jimmy Butler: The swingman has been the superstar most connected to the Celtics at the trade deadline for good reason. He’s in the midst of the best season of his career (24.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.0 apg) despite being surrounded by a subpar supporting cast in Chicago. The Marquette product is in his prime at age 27, is a versatile defender and most importantly is under contract for the next 2.5 seasons at below market rate (an average of $18.6 million per season). All of those factors check the boxes Ainge is looking for right now in searching for a star he can build around. The Bulls are on the fence when it comes to rebuilding, but if they decide to move on from the 6-foot-7 wing, you can bet the Celtics can and will ante up plenty for him.

Nets pick? At least one of them, plus two of Avery Bradley, Jaylen Brown, Jae Crowder or Marcus Smart.

Paul George: While Butler may be having a stellar all-around year, George is the better fit for the Celtics’ roster overall and may be the better player too. At 6-foot-9, he would give Boston a wing player with good size to play the stretch four. The 27-year-old is also a strong rebounder and elite shooter from 3-point range, giving head coach Brad Stevens the type of well-rounded forward that could allow him to play small more often at the 4 without sacrificing too much size.

George’s contract isn’t as lengthy as Butler (signed through only 2017-18 with a player option that’s likely to be declined for 2018-19), and he is still a bargain at an average of $18.9 million per year. Pacers GM Larry Bird hasn’t shown any willingness to move George either, which should only drive the price up in any negotiations. Ainge would certainly give up one Nets pick for him, potentially both if they can get George to agree to a extension in Boston upon a potential trade being agreed to.

Nets pick(s)? At least one, plus the Pacers’ choice of two among Avery Bradley, Jaylen Brown, Jae Crowder or Marcus Smart.

Blake Griffin: Rumors surrounding Griffin had gone quiet in recent weeks until ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported Monday that the Celtics and Clippers have had discussions about the power forward. With Griffin set to become a free agent this summer, it’s hard to envision the Celtics making either of their Nets picks available for the prized power forward. Doc Rivers is also in win-now mode with a core of Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan as well, so it’s a better bet that he’s looking for ready contributors rather than future draft picks, if he moves the star forward.

Nets pick? Highly unlikely for a soon-to-be free agent in Griffin.