What would the Celtics trade the Nets pick(s) for?

Two of Boston's prized assets are brought up regularly in trade rumors.

Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, left, holds back Celtics center Kelly Olynyk as he drives to the basket in Boston on Jan. 18, 2017.
Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, left, holds back Celtics center Kelly Olynyk as he drives to the basket in Boston on Jan. 18, 2017. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
Brian Robb
February 21, 2017

COMMENTARY

The crown jewel of the 2017 NBA Draft, at the moment, is the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick. The Nets are the worst team in the NBA by 8.5 games, all but guaranteeing that whoever owns that pick will have the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall selection at the NBA Draft Lottery in May.

For the moment, the Boston Celtics are that team, holding the option to swap their own first-round pick with the Nets’ pick thanks to the Paul Pierce/Kevin Garnett blockbuster deal in the summer of 2013. The Celtics also own an unprotected Nets pick in 2018 from that trade.

Advertisement

The value of the 2017 Brooklyn pick is likely higher than the 2018 pick since the Nets are close to having the NBA’s worst record locked up this year. Still, there’s little expectation for Brooklyn to improve next season without strong core pieces or draft assets, so both selections are among Boston’s best trade assets.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has acknowledged that he’s discussed moving the selections in past few weeks in trade talks, but what type of player or trade package would he be willing to part with either or both picks for? Let’s look at a few popular names that have surfaced in trade rumors to see if any fit the bill.

Carmelo Anthony: Phil Jackson has made no secret of his desire to move the aging forward and move into the next stages of rebuilding around Kristaps Porzingis. Anthony has a huge contract ($24.6 million), trade kicker, and a no-trade clause, which complicates any potential deal for New York. While Boston may be an attractive place for Anthony to play from a winning standpoint, it’s hard to imagine Boston wanting to sacrifice salary cap space and a Brooklyn pick for a player on the back nine of his career. If Anthony does get moved, he’ll fetch far less for the Knicks than a Nets’ pick.

Advertisement

Nets pick? No chance.

Jimmy Butler: The swingman has been the superstar most connected to the Celtics at the trade deadline for good reason. He’s in the midst of the best season of his career (24.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.0 apg) despite being surrounded by a subpar supporting cast in Chicago. The Marquette product is in his prime at age 27, is a versatile defender and most importantly is under contract for the next 2.5 seasons at below market rate (an average of $18.6 million per season). All of those factors check the boxes Ainge is looking for right now in searching for a star he can build around. The Bulls are on the fence when it comes to rebuilding, but if they decide to move on from the 6-foot-7 wing, you can bet the Celtics can and will ante up plenty for him.

Nets pick? At least one of them, plus two of Avery Bradley, Jaylen Brown, Jae Crowder or Marcus Smart.

Paul George: While Butler may be having a stellar all-around year, George is the better fit for the Celtics’ roster overall and may be the better player too. At 6-foot-9, he would give Boston a wing player with good size to play the stretch four. The 27-year-old is also a strong rebounder and elite shooter from 3-point range, giving head coach Brad Stevens the type of well-rounded forward that could allow him to play small more often at the 4 without sacrificing too much size.

George’s contract isn’t as lengthy as Butler (signed through only 2017-18 with a player option that’s likely to be declined for 2018-19), and he is still a bargain at an average of $18.9 million per year. Pacers GM Larry Bird hasn’t shown any willingness to move George either, which should only drive the price up in any negotiations. Ainge would certainly give up one Nets pick for him, potentially both if they can get George to agree to a extension in Boston upon a potential trade being agreed to.

Advertisement

Nets pick(s)? At least one, plus the Pacers’ choice of two among Avery Bradley, Jaylen Brown, Jae Crowder or Marcus Smart.

Blake Griffin: Rumors surrounding Griffin had gone quiet in recent weeks until ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported Monday that the Celtics and Clippers have had discussions about the power forward. With Griffin set to become a free agent this summer, it’s hard to envision the Celtics making either of their Nets picks available for the prized power forward. Doc Rivers is also in win-now mode with a core of Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan as well, so it’s a better bet that he’s looking for ready contributors rather than future draft picks, if he moves the star forward.

Nets pick? Highly unlikely for a soon-to-be free agent in Griffin.   

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter, center, arrives at Pittsburgh City Court with defense attorney Robert Del Greco, left, in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Del Greco says the linebackers coach will plead guilty to disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
NFL
Steelers' Joey Porter fined $300 over scuffle outside bar February 21, 2017 | 9:54 PM
Top American finisher Shalane Flanagan blows kiss to the crowd after the womens marathon at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Boston Marathon
4-time Olympian Shalane Flanagan out of Boston Marathon February 21, 2017 | 9:16 PM
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MLB
MLB to push forward with process for rule changes February 21, 2017 | 7:58 PM
Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave HBO access in the buildup to Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft: 'Envy and jealousy are incurable diseases' February 21, 2017 | 7:11 PM
Bill Belichick's boat after Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick reportedly spotted on his new boat, 'VII Rings' February 21, 2017 | 5:49 PM
Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots celebrate during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51.
NBA
Martellus Bennett says his Magic Johnson tweet wasn't meant as a put-down February 21, 2017 | 5:26 PM
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boston Celtics
5 shooters the Celtics could target at the trade deadline February 21, 2017 | 3:55 PM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/18/2017 - Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval (48) and Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez (13) run sprints during today's workout. Red Sox Spring Training. Day Six at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 19Red Sox, LOID: 8.3.1646383778.
Boston Red Sox
Pablo Sandoval’s labrum surgery could be a huge X factor February 21, 2017 | 3:36 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. The Patrios won 23-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
New England Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo's family are 'good reporters' amid constant trade rumors February 21, 2017 | 3:22 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris, right, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
6 theories on the meaning of Isaiah Thomas' emoji tweet February 21, 2017 | 1:29 PM
NBA
Lakers fire Kupchak, put Magic in charge of basketball ops February 21, 2017 | 1:25 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey is worth $500K February 21, 2017 | 11:45 AM
Boston-02/09/2017 The Boston Bruins vs San Jose Sharks- Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has a chat with hiis team during a timeout late in the 3rd period. JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
Boston Bruins
Bruins week ahead: B's look to stay hot out west February 21, 2017 | 11:14 AM
Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder steals the ball from Indiana Pacers forward Paul George late in the second half.
Boston Celtics
Morning sports update: 'Paul George could be the sleeper' February 21, 2017 | 9:06 AM
New Orleans Pelicans' Buddy Hield (24) chases a loose ball during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. The Celtics won 117-108. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Sports Q
Debate: Should the Celtics have taken Hield over Brown? February 21, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) and New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis (23) battle for position under the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. The Kings won 105-99. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater)
NBA
Kings GM on Cousins trade: I had a better deal two days ago February 20, 2017 | 11:11 PM
New England Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll, right, shouts instructions as he and defensive line coach Brendan Daly watch from the bench area during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Alabama hires Patriots' Brian Daboll to run offense February 20, 2017 | 9:30 PM
Brad Bates (left) was hired at BC in 2012.
College Sports
Brad Bates resigns as Boston College athletic director February 20, 2017 | 5:24 PM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/17/2017 - Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland (18) takes batting practice as Boston Red Sox President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski looks on. Red Sox Spring Training. Day Five. First full-squad workout at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 18Red Sox, LOID: 8.3.1649045823.
Boston Red Sox
Mitch Moreland isn't thinking about replacing Ortiz's production February 20, 2017 | 4:10 PM
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) and New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis (23) battle for position under the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. The Kings won 105-99. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater)
NBA
Welcome to NBA trade season, already underway in earnest February 20, 2017 | 3:40 PM
DeMarcus Cousins is with the Kings no more.
Sports Q
Should the Celtics have traded for DeMarcus Cousins? February 20, 2017 | 9:05 AM
Sports News
High-profile gymnasts come forward to claim abuse by doctor February 20, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NBA
Lots of points, lots of dunks, but not a lot of All-Star defense February 20, 2017 | 2:40 AM
Politics
How often have athletes snubbed the White House? February 20, 2017 | 2:10 AM
College Sports
UNC Charlotte quarterback arrested on rape charges February 20, 2017 | 1:07 AM
Boston Bruins
Marchand's overtime goal helps Bruins beat Sharks 2-1 February 20, 2017 | 12:27 AM
Danilo Gallinari.
Boston Celtics
Does Danilo Gallinari make sense as a trade target for Celtics? February 19, 2017 | 5:46 PM
Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker.
Boston Celtics
Celtics have reportedly shown 'deep interest' in trading for P.J. Tucker February 19, 2017 | 4:20 PM
09/12/16: Boston, MA: Red Sox DH David Ortiz is pictured as he leans on a team trainer while stretching on the field before the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Baltimore Orioles in a regular season MLB baseball gamut Fenway Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section: metro topic: Red Sox-Orioles
David Ortiz
David Ortiz lying on beach: 'This is my spring training' February 19, 2017 | 3:32 PM
New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones (24) warms up during an NFL football team practice, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Cyrus Jones: 'I was part of the team, but I didn't feel a part of it.' February 19, 2017 | 2:51 PM