5 players the Celtics should stay away from at the trade deadline

A lot of big names are reportedly available in trade talks, but that doesn't mean they would be a good idea for Boston.

FILE - In this April 22, 2016 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) passes around Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Auburn Hills, Mich.
In this April 22, 2016 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) passes around Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond. –The Associated Press
By
Brian Robb
12:01 PM

COMMENTARY

The Celtics have been connected to countless names in the past few weeks, thanks to Danny Ainge’s impressive collection of assets and Boston’s healthy list of needs.

While many of those potential targets might help the Celtics in some way, there are a number of talented players that would be poor fits for Boston for a variety of reasons. Whether it’s a contract that’s too long or too expensive, or on-court limitations that are too much to overcome, the Celtics must avoid a misstep that could damage the team’s chances of developing into a perennial contender.

Even though rumors may continue to swirl around many of these names, here’s a look at five players that Ainge should stay away from before Thursday’s trade deadline while trying to build a sustainable winner.

Carmelo Anthony — The Celtics have been connected to Anthony by the New York media in the months leading up to the trade deadline. While he may be available at a discount to Boston thanks to his no-trade clause, the biggest problem in acquiring him would be his $26.2 million salary next season. That hefty price tag would eat up all of Boston’s remaining salary cap space this summer, forcing Danny Ainge to build around a core of Al Horford, Isaiah Thomas and Anthony. Horford (30) and Anthony (32) both are likely past their primes, so that’s not a core that could be expected to take down the Cleveland Cavaliers anytime soon. Anthony in green may be a short-term upgrade for this year but wouldn’t lead to the long-term contender that Ainge has spent the last few seasons creating the blueprint for.

Tyson Chandler — On the surface, Chandler seems like a logical fit for Boston. The C’s need rebounding, and there aren’t many players in the game better on the glass than Chandler (11.9 rebounds per 36 minutes in career). Despite a strong season at age 34 (8.4 ppg, 11.4 rpg), the seven-footer is wasting away on a horrendous Suns team that is focused on the future. Phoenix should be shopping the big man at the trade deadline, but the Celtics would be wise to steer clear of him due to his contract. He’s set to earn $13 million in each of the next two seasons, a fair salary for his skillset but a number that would limit Ainge’s flexibility this summer in free agency. Trading for Chandler would keep Boston from offering the likes of Gordon Hayward or Blake Griffin a max contract this summer. Combine that reality with investing big money in a player about to turn 35 and you have a guy that doesn’t necessarily fit well within Boston’s contending timetable.

Andre Drummond — There’s been a lot of speculation about the 23-year-old center since ESPN’s Zach Lowe floated the possibility that the Pistons might listen to trade offers this week on the big man. Drummond fanned those flames locally by tweeting out eye emojis on Tuesday and retweeting the ones posted by Isaiah Thomas as well. While it’s tough to tell whether there is any true connections from those tweets, the fact remains that the Celtics would be better off steering clear of the big man.

Drummond is a walking double-double (14.6 ppg, 13.8 rpg), but he’s an expensive one. The Kentucky product signed an extension last offseason that will pay him an average of $25 million for each of the next four seasons. That’s a lot of cash for a player who has struggled defensively for the Pistons during a disappointing 2016-17 season. Drummond also lacks any kind of offensive shooting range outside of the paint, making him a poor fit for Brad Stevens’ pace-and-space offense. When you factor in his free throw shooting (38.8 percent for his career) he becomes a liability to put on the floor at the end of games. There’s no question Drummond would solve some of the C’s problems and could grow under Stevens’ at his young age, but that potential doesn’t outweigh the flaws enough to make a play for him at the deadline.

Kenneth Faried — The Nuggets power forward is only 6-foot-8, but he rebounds like a seven-footer, grabbing a career-high 12.8 rebounds per 36 minutes this season. What’s the problem then? It starts with his defense. Denver is the worst defensive team in the NBA this season and Faried deserves his fair share of the blame on that front. The Nuggets allow 112 points per 100 possession when he’s on the floor, giving him a negative net rating this year despite the team’s high-powered offense. The defense, his lack of shooting range and a $13 million salary for the next two seasons make him a piece that’s not worth the price.

Jahlil Okafor — The former No. 3 overall pick has been connected to the Celtics in trade rumors for nearly two years now, and ESPN’s Marc Stein reported this week that Boston was still considering the big man. He’s only in the second year of his pro career, but his limitations are already evident. He’s a subpar rebounder for his size and a bad defender as well, making him the odd man out of the Sixers rotation when they’ve been at full health all year. There’s plenty of enticing talent to lure some team to gamble on the 21-year-old, but with Ante Zizic likely to join the Celtics roster next season, it’s hard to see enough playing time available for both big men in the future.

