Adrian Wojnarowski’s latest trade rumor could be good news for the Celtics

It could be a buyer's market for Danny Ainge.

Danny Ainge could potentially pull a blockbuster trade.
Danny Ainge could potentially pull a blockbuster trade. –Steven Senne/AP
In light of Thursday’s trade deadline, late-February is beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for the Boston Celtics.

With little more than a day to go before the Thursday deadline (at 3 p.m. ET), Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge is well positioned to pull off a major trade. And if the latest reports are true, Ainge might even be able to get a good deal.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Celtics could wind up in a buyer’s market, given that there are multiple teams thought to be potentially selling star players. The Chicago Bulls are in the mix to trade forward Jimmy Butler, while the Indiana Pacers are rumored to be shopping forward Paul George. The competing interests could potentially drive the price down, as Wojnarowski describes:

There’s no urgency to make a deal for George, unless the Pacers fear the Boston Celtics could ultimately provide Indiana the best possible package of assets in a deal – and think that option could disappear if Boston makes a deal with Chicago for Jimmy Butler.

While there’s just as good a chance that the Pacers decide on a more cautious approach (and keep George), the circumstances are in place for a possible blockbuster deal.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics NBA
