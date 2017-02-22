Isaiah Thomas was at it again on Twitter

With roughly 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline, Isaiah Thomas tweeted out his second emoji of the week, once against catching the attention of anxious Celtics fans.

⏳ — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 22, 2017

On Monday, Thomas tweeted a pair of eyes, launching a whirlwind of speculation as to what the point guard knew regarding the status of his team’s roster.

👀 — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 21, 2017

A similar response ensued on Wednesday.

Some users did make the astute observation that the logo on Pacers’ Paul George’s sneaker resembles an hourglass.

@ByJayKing PG logo looks like an hourglass pic.twitter.com/qac4K5A2yJ — Johnny Nup (@_jnup) February 22, 2017

Then again, it could just be that time is running out until the deadline. Only Thomas knows for sure.