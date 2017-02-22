Isaiah Thomas was at it again on Twitter
With roughly 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline, Isaiah Thomas tweeted out his second emoji of the week, once against catching the attention of anxious Celtics fans.
⏳
— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 22, 2017
On Monday, Thomas tweeted a pair of eyes, launching a whirlwind of speculation as to what the point guard knew regarding the status of his team’s roster.
👀
— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 21, 2017
A similar response ensued on Wednesday.
@Isaiah_Thomas pic.twitter.com/2IH8CT30Jf
— DraftKings (@DraftKings) February 22, 2017
.@Isaiah_Thomas "WHAT DOES ALL OF THIS MEAN" pic.twitter.com/8hb8iCOmPq
— FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) February 22, 2017
@Isaiah_Thomas pic.twitter.com/umvUpPUBs6
— Will Noonan (@willnoonan) February 22, 2017
Some users did make the astute observation that the logo on Pacers’ Paul George’s sneaker resembles an hourglass.
@ByJayKing PG logo looks like an hourglass pic.twitter.com/qac4K5A2yJ
— Johnny Nup (@_jnup) February 22, 2017
Then again, it could just be that time is running out until the deadline. Only Thomas knows for sure.