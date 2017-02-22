Kevin Garnett explained the 2008 Celtics’ special connection in interview with Kevin McHale

With the Celtics rumor mill churning at full capacity before the trade deadline, sometimes it’s nice for fans to be able to take a step back and enjoy an engaging Kevin Garnett interview.

The retired Celtics legend recently sat down with another team legend, Kevin McHale, on his own show, “Area 21”. Garnett went back in time, explaining what made the 2007-2008 Celtics such a special group. The title-winning team had a closeness that Garnett—having played his entire career before that season in Minnesota—had never experienced.

“We were like brothers,” Garnett explained. “We’d be arm-wrestling at dinner, talking stories…playing cards. It was a different feel. Now when I’m with Sam, Malik, you know Sam Cassell, Sprewell, we were like family, but it wasn’t like everybody. The whole team.”

Here’s Garnett’s full answer:

"Anything is possible!" KG talks @celtics 2008 title run with Kevin McHale on @NBATV ☘☘☘ pic.twitter.com/0j2A691DbP — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) February 22, 2017