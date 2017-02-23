Decision time is fast approaching for Celtics

The Celtics are in Robert Frost territory on their journey back to NBA title contention and redecoration of the TD Garden rafters. They have diverging roads they can take to Banner 18 with the coveted 2017 and 2018 Brooklyn Nets first-round draft picks, and contrary to popular and somewhat Pollyannaish portrayals, they can’t skip down both of them simultaneously.

President of basketball operations Danny Ainge is going to have to choose whether he wants to cash in at least part of the Brooklyn bounty for a veteran talent who can maximize the current roster or whether he wants to take the long road by using the picks to build the Next Great Celtics Team organically.

Ainge and the Celtics have a fast-approaching fork in the road where they will have to declare how they intend to employ their assets. Thursday’s NBA trade deadline (3 p.m.) represents their last chance to kick the can down the road because the 2017 offseason will be the last one they can enter with multiple Brooklyn picks to peddle and endless possibilities.

