Isaiah Thomas explained his cryptic emoji tweets

Isaiah Thomas has managed to keep the basketball world on its collective toes over the past week thanks entirely to ambiguous emojis.

The Celtics star sent the trade rumor mill into overdrive initially by tweeting the eye emoji. Speculation over an impending Boston trade skyrocketed. Thomas then tweeted an hourglass emoji on Wednesday, signalling even more mystery over its intent. On Thursday, with the trade deadline looming, Thomas gave some much needed backstory to his social media intent.

Apparently, he wasn’t trying to ramp up trade rumors:

Isaiah Thomas on the emojis: "I didn't mean to do that to y'all." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 23, 2017

Oh yeah, about the "👀" emoji that Isaiah Thomas sent out the other day – "I was watching a tv show, man." — Meredith Gorman (@MereGorman) February 23, 2017

Thomas, who was acquired by the Celtics in a mid-season deal in 2015, has been in the midst of a career season in 2016-2017. The 28-year-old has averaged 29.9 points-per-game through 53 games.