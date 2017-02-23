The Celtics are reportedly willing to trade their Nets pick for Paul George

With the 3 p.m. trade deadline looming, the Boston Celtics are reportedly in discussions to trade their coveted Brooklyn Nets draft pick for Indiana Pacers forward Paul George.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that while the Celtics haven’t met the Pacers’ asking price for George, the Net’s 2017 first-round draft pick has entered the trade discussions.

Update on Boston, Indy: Boston hasn't met Indiana's asking price on Paul George, but Nets pick has entered conversation now, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

However, 90 minutes later, he added that Boston had made “no significant traction” in their pursuit of George or Chicago Bulls small forward Jimmy Butler.

“Yet.”

Sources: Less than two hours until the NBA Trade Deadline, but no significant traction for Boston on Jimmy Butler or Paul George deals. Yet. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Wojnarowski previously reported Thursday morning that the Celtics and Pacers had preliminary trade talks, but that Indiana wouldn’t consider a deal unless the Nets pick was included.

Given that Brooklyn currently owns the worst record in the NBA, the 2017 pick — which the Celtics acquired the rights to in a blockbuster 2013 trade — is expected to be among the top picks, if not the top pick, of the upcoming draft. The Celtics also own the rights to the Nets’ 2018 first-round pick.

The ever-plugged-in Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that teams pursuing George may have on risk to consider: According to unnamed sources, the Southern California native is considering joining his hometown Lakers when his current contract expires in 2018.