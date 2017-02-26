Celtics are one of five teams who have reached out to Andrew Bogut

The Boston Celtics have spoken with the representatives of Sixers center Andrew Bogut over the weekend, according to a report from Shams Charania of the Vertical.

Bogut was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, but he is expected to reach a buyout with his new team, making him a potential free agent target for several playoff teams if he is waived.

Charania reported Saturday night that Cleveland, Houston, San Antonio and Utah are the other teams that have spoken with Bogut’s representatives to monitor the big man’s buyout situation. He also indicated that the former No. 1 overall pick wants to “pursue a championship and play a significant role for a veteran team.”

The Celtics do not have an open spot on the roster, but could waive a player to make room for the seven-footer who is averaging 3.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season. The 32-year-old is an elite defensive rebounder and strong rim protector, two areas the Celtics could use a boost in down the stretch of the 2016-17 season.

Boston still has nearly $3 million to offer Bogut in a potential deal with their room-level exception, more than both the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs. The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets are both under the salary cap, so they would be able to outbid Boston for his services.