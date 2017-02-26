Watch 5-foot-9 Isaiah Thomas throw down an emphatic windmill dunk during Celtics practice

Last week, we asked whether 5-foot-9 Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas could dunk. On Saturday, we got a definitive answer.

In the form an Instagram video, Thomas provided an emphatic ‘yes.’

“I still got it!” he exclaimed in the caption.

I still got it! Lol A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Feb 25, 2017 at 11:33am PST

We’re not sure whether the diminutive guard’s self-alley-oop windmill would’ve have won last weekend’s dunk contest. But — even with the less-than-flattering camera angle — the slam evokes memories of the time Thomas won an exhibition dunk contest in college.