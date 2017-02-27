Dennis Schröder reasserts that Isaiah Thomas trash talked his parents during playoffs

A feud that began during the 2016 playoffs between Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schröder accused Celtics star Isaiah Thomas has persisted in 2017, and it shows no signs of cooling down.

Schröder continues to assert that Thomas included family—usually considered off-limits, including by Thomas himself—as part of the trash talking that the two engaged in during the playoff matchup, which the Hawks eventually won. When asked in January, Thomas denied including references to family in what he said. Yet Schröder reasserted his claim in a Monday interview.

“What he did in the playoffs last year was just not professional,” said Schröder. “Everybody heard it too. My family sat court-side.”

Here’s the interview, via Gary Washburn: