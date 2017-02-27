Morning sports update: Andrew Bogut reportedly wants to sign with Cavs

The Celtics and Bruins both pulled off big wins Sunday, while a coveted big man looks to be leaning toward joining a team other than Boston.

Sources: Andrew Bogut negotiating 76ers release, wants to join Cavs: The Cleveland Cavaliers have emerged as the favorite to sign veteran center Andrew Bogut provided he can negotiate his release from the Philadelphia 76ers by Wednesday, according to league sources. (ESPN)

Gronk goes to the Daytona 500, does Gronk things: As he continues to rehab from December back surgery, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski took a brief break to visit the Daytona 500. Predictably, his personality was on display. (Boston.com)

Sleeping on the job? The Red Sox encourage it. The “sleep room” is just that, a 145-square-foot room where the players and even an occasional member of the coaching staff can grab a nap before a game. (Boston Globe)

Late 5-point possession lifts Celtics over Pistons 104-98: Jaylen Brown sank a 3-pointer while being fouled with 37.6 seconds remaining, and the Boston Celtics ended up with five points on that possession, taking the lead for good in a 104-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. (Boston.com)

Bergeron scores 2, Bruins beat Stars 6-3 to end winning trip: Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins kept surging under interim coach Bruce Cassidy, moving up in the race for the playoffs that begin in mid-April. (Boston.com)

Velazquez shows poise in first big league outing: Hector Velazquez, who had never been to the U.S. until joining Red Sox camp, learned he would be making the start two days ago, after the paperwork for his work visa was processed. He said he’s taking everything in from his time with the Red Sox. (MLB.com)

Rusney Castillo commits another mental error: Four exhibition games in, including one against a college team, and Rusney Castillo has two noticeable mental errors. (Boston Herald)

