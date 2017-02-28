Celtics remain in contention for Andrew Bogut

Center Andrew Bogut, who was waived by the 76ers on Monday, has narrowed his list of potential suitors to five or six teams and the list includes the Celtics, a league source said on Monday night.

The source told the Globe that reports stating Bogut has decided to sign with the Cavaliers after he clears waivers on Wednesday are inaccurate, and that the Celtics are very much in contention.

