5 college prospects Celtics fans should have on their radars

The Celtics will have a chance at landing top lottery talent for the second straight season.

Washington's Markelle Fultz in action against Arizona in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By
Brian Robb
10:55 AM

COMMENTARY

The 2017 NBA Draft is still more than three months away, but the Celtics’ position at the top of the draft order has already been coming into the focus in recent weeks.

Team president of basketball operations Danny Ainge declined to trade away the Celtics’ right to swap first round picks with the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline, all but guaranteeing that Boston will have the option of using a top-4 pick on draft night.

The Brooklyn Nets hold a commanding eight-game edge for the worst record in the NBA, and those top lottery odds would prevent Boston from falling any further than No. 4 in the draft order during the NBA Draft Lottery on May 17 after exercising their swap.

While Ainge is sure to explore his trade options following the conclusion of the season, it’s a very real possibility that the Celtics will elect to hold onto another top selection to find elite young talent to add to the team’s core. Which players should Celtics fans have their eye on as college basketball seasons winds down? Here’s an early look at some of the top potential prospects in 2017.

Markelle Fultz

Position: Point guard

Height: 6-4

Weight: 195 lbs

Age: 18

College: Washington

2016-17 stats: 23.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 6.0 apg, 47.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT%

Overview: It’s a few months before the 2017 NBA Draft, but Fultz is the No. 1 choice right now across most draft boards. The freshman point guard is one of the few bright spots on a horrific Washington team that has languished at the bottom of the Pac 12 (9-19 record), but that hasn’t caused the 18-year-old’s NBA stock to drop. Instead, Fultz has showcased an advanced offensive game with a subpar supporting cast, including tremendous shot creation ability at such a young age. The 18-year-old has terrific physical tools and great size for a point guard, making him an above-average rebounder for his position as well. The defensive prowess is not there yet, but the potential for it is. The Celtics have a stocked backcourt, but it would be hard for Danny Ainge to turn down Fultz if the Celtics land the No. 1 overall pick.

Lonzo Ball

Position: Point guard

Height: 6-6

Weight: 190 lbs

Age: 19

College: UCLA

2016-17 stats: 14.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 7.6 apg, 54.8 FG%, 41.4 3PT%

Overview: UCLA is one of the most explosive offenses in the country this season and Ball’s leadership at the point is a big reason why. Like Fultz, Ball has tremendous size for his position and the athletic ability to be a contributor right away in the NBA. While he shoots a high percentage from the field and 3-point line, Ball isn’t the natural scorer that Fultz is. He has unorthodox form on his jumper and his free throw shooting (66 percent) is a bit of a red flag, making his half court scoring a liability. Ball makes up for those potential weaknesses with his court vision though. He’s arguably the best passer in this draft class and has repeatedly come up with big plays against elite opponents late in games all season for UCLA. His size and defensive ability should also give him the ability to guards 2s, making him a potential fit next to Isaiah Thomas in the Celtics backcourt. While Ball isn’t expected to drop outside of the top 4 picks in the draft, he may want to tell his dad to quiet down about his desire to play with the Lakers.    

Josh Jackson

Position: Small forward

Height: 6-8

Weight: 203 lbs

Age: 20

College: Kansas

2016-17 stats: 16.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.0 apg, 50.4 FG%, 37.3 3PT%

Overview: In today’s NBA, you can never have enough versatile wings to adequately defend teams rolling out constant small ball lineups, and Jackson is a guy who fits that mold. He’s a bit older than the other top prospects, but he’s far more advanced physically and defensively. He’s got a motor that should catch Danny Ainge’s eye, and he isn’t afraid to work hard on the glass despite his slender frame. Like Jaylen Brown, the big question mark about Jackson’s offensive game is his jump shot, but he has shot it fairly well in a limited sample size this year. However, his free throw numbers (55 percent on 5.4 attempts per game) explain why this should still be a worry for teams like Boston.   

Dennis Smith Jr.

Position: Point guard

Height: 6-3

Weight: 195 lbs

Age: 19

College: NC State

2016-17 stats: 18.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 6.3 apg, 46.1 FG%, 37.2 3PT%

Overview: Smith is coming off an ACL tear last year, but that hasn’t prevented him from putting up some impressive all-around numbers during his freshman season in the ACC. The 19-year-old could be the most athletic guard among this year’s deep backcourt class, drawing early comparisons to Russell Westbrook with his ability to attack in transition and his shaky outside shot. He doesn’t have the polish of a natural point guard like Ball and his consistency has been iffy at times for an underachieving NC State team, but that has to be expected in the first year returning from a major surgery. The question for a team like Boston at the top of the lottery is whether Smith’s injury history will be enough of an issue to force them to steer clear.  

Jonathan Isaac

Position: Small forward

Height: 6-11

Weight: 205 lbs

Age: 18

College: Florida State

2016-17 stats: 12.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 53.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT%

Overview: It’s hard to look at Isaac without thinking about Brandon Ingram, another wing with size who went No. 2 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. Isaac has many of Ingram’s physical attributes (great size and length, not a lot of muscle) at his young age. The raw 18-year-old is one of the several offensive options within an explosive Florida State squad, but he is by no means a go-to option for the top-15 squad. The wing is one of the best pure shooters though outside of Fultz among the 2017 top prospects, and his ability to shoot over smaller defenders will make him a promising weapon in the NBA for years to come. Isaac may not have the strength yet to guard bigger players on the glass, but he’s shown good rebounding instincts already.  

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
