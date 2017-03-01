Morning sports update: Andrew Bogut to sign with Cavs over Celtics

The Bruins improved to 7-1 under Bruce Cassidy’s reign, the Patriots got a head start on free agency by hosting Jared Odrick for a visit, and the Celtics are looking to bounce back against the Cavaliers tonight.

Andrew Bogut chooses Cavaliers over Celtics: Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and coach Brad Stevens made an extremely strong impression on center Andrew Bogut, but in the end the allure of joining the defending world champion Cavaliers was too much for the soon-to-be-free-agent to pass up, Bogut’s agent, David Bauman of ISE Sports, said in a phone interview Tuesday night. (Boston Globe)

Bruins win 4-1 after scary injury to Coyotes’ Burmistrov: Riley Nash scored a short-handed goal after Colin Miller was ejected for a bone-rattling hit that sent Alexander Burmistrov off on a stretcher, and the Boston Bruins pulled away with a three-goal second period to beat the Coyotes 4-1 on Tuesday night. (Boston.com)

Draymond Green questions Paul Pierce’s playoff record; war of words continues: “I hate when guys come up to me and say, ‘You can’t carry a team, you can’t do this, you can’t do that,’” Green said on the podcast. “But how good were you (Pierce) at carrying a team? And by the way, it hasn’t really been proven that I can’t, or that I don’t. It hasn’t been proven. But it’s proven with you, because you couldn’t win.” (NESN)

Dont’a Hightower reportedly informed by Patriots he won’t be franchised: The Patriots told Hightower’s agency, SportsTrust Advisors, that they won’t franchise the linebacker, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. (NESN)

Just in: @_sportstrust informed that Patriots' LB @zeus30hightower will not be given franchise tag. Hightower now expected to test market. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2017

Versatile free-agent DL Jared Odrick visits Patriots: The visit, first reported by Mike Kaye of First Coast News, came after Odrick was released by Jacksonville on Feb. 20. (ESPN)

Watch: Trey Flowers helped release a seal named after him back into the ocean: “You’re about to be free today,” the Patriots player told the seal, who was being rehabilitated at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. (Boston.com)