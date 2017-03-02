You can’t play better defense than Avery Bradley did on Kyrie Irving
Lock it down, Avery.
Avery Bradley has only been back in the Celtics lineup for two games, but Celtics fans are already wondering how they survived without him.
Bradley put in 21 minutes in Boston’s 103-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night, scoring 11 points. But it was his defense on Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving toward the end of the game that had people talking.
Just. Look. At. This. D.
