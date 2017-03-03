How Jaylen Brown compares to other NBA rookies his age

COMMENTARY

An NBA player’s rookie season is almost always challenging, especially when the rookie is young. Even the great LeBron James wasn’t yet at his best as a rookie. James has shot at least .472 from the field in each of the past 13 seasons, but in his rookie season, he shot just .417. Young Celtics rookies of the past have experienced similar struggles. Jaylen Brown, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, has been no different, but he has made plenty of strides. As this season inches closer to the playoffs, Brown is earning himself a larger role.

Before we expand our scope, let’s take a trip down memory lane to see how Brown compares to other young Celtics rookies. Brown is 20 years old. Over the course of the franchise’s NBA history, the Celtics have had just 14 rookies who were age 20 or younger. Of them, seven — Avery Bradley, Kedrick Brown, Joseph Forte, Gerald Green, Thomas Hamilton, Kendrick Perkins and James Young — played fewer than 400 minutes in their entire rookie seasons. Perkins logged just 35 minutes. Bradley logged 162. Brown has already logged 923 minutes this season, and the season still has 21 games left.

That leaves seven rookies, Brown included. The other six are Marcus Smart, Al Jefferson, Jared Sullinger, Rajon Rondo, Joe Johnson and Antoine Walker. Among them, Brown has more than held his own. He is toward the bottom of the minutes spectrum, but he’s shooting better from the field than everyone but Al Jefferson and Jared Sullinger, who worked mostly around the hoop. He’s also shooting better than anyone in the group from downtown.

Much of Brown’s improvement has come recently, and he has been rewarded with more minutes as the team has moved more firmly into contention, a pretty rare feat for a rookie. Let’s split his season out, using the end of January as our point of demarcation:

—Paul Swydan

That’s a sharp uptick in play. Brown has reached double figures in six of those 10 most recent games, after only doing so in eight of his first 47. That bodes well for him as the Celtics move toward the playoffs. Of the other six Celtics rookies mentioned above, only two — Jefferson and Smart — played in the playoffs in their rookie season. Smart shot well overall, shooting .483 from the field and averaging just under 10 points in 22.5 minutes per game. Jefferson, while playing a decent 19.4 minutes per game, shot an underwhelming .415 from the floor (after shooting .528 in the regular season). It’s that kind of poor showing that the Celtics want to avoid with Brown this year, and to date they’ve done a good job of grooming him to stand up to the pressure of those minutes.

Let’s expand our scope now, and go back to the playing time. In NBA history, there have only been 144 rookies aged 20 or younger to average 15 minutes or more per game. Of them, Brown’s eFG% — a statistic that adjusts for the fact that a three-pointer is worth more than a two-point field goal — ranks 44th. That doesn’t put him in the upper echelon quite yet, but take a look at some of the players he’s had a better eFG% than so far: James Harden, Elton Brand, Derrick Rose, Kobe Bryant, Amar’e Stoudemire, Tracy McGrady, Kristaps Porzingis, Tony Parker, Stephon Marbury, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall, Dirk Nowitzki and Russell Westbrook. That’s quite the list, and shows just how much Brown has grown as a shooter this season.

Brown is getting more playing time, in part, because his offensive game is evolving. This season, according to NBA.com, 133 forwards have taken at least 200 shots, Brown included (as of Wednesday). Of them, Brown ranks 25th in terms of percentage of shots taken within five feet of the basket. We have seen in each of the past two games — against good-to-great teams in Atlanta and Cleveland — that Brown is capable of sneaking behind the defense and ramming home an alley-oop. He’s also learning to get to the rim when handling the ball. In addition, he’s learning to find his spots for wide-open three-pointers. As such, he can be a full participant in the offense, and hence the uptick in minutes.

People are beginning to notice:

ROY: split between two ideas:

1. Embiid’s brief stint was more dominant than any other

2. Jaylen Brown is contributing to a playoff team — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) March 1, 2017

That’s not to say that Brown is necessarily a front runner for the Rookie of the Year Award. By bulk playing time, Brown will lag behind others. He ranks just 14th in minutes played among rookies this season, and none of his rate statistics stand out enough to elevate him over the rest of the pack. That’s what happens when you’re learning on the job. Still, if Brown maintains his upward trajectory, he may force his way into the conversation, if he hasn’t already.

Jaylen Brown is a supremely talented player. He is capable of playing good defense, as he has shown now on multiple occasions against LeBron James of all people, and he has a versatile offensive game. He is one of the few Celtics players comfortable driving to the basket either with or without the ball, and has improved his three-point shooting as well. When he has been inserted into the starting lineup, the team hasn’t missed a beat (in the 12 games he started from the end of January into February, the team was 10-2). And he’s still just 20 years old. Assuming good health, it’s not a matter of if Brown will become an impact player, but when.