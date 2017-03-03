How Jaylen Brown compares to other NBA rookies his age

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) dunks against the Cavaliers in Boston, March 1, 2017.
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) dunks against the Cavaliers in Boston, March 1, 2017. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
Paul Swydan
3:33 PM

COMMENTARY

An NBA player’s rookie season is almost always challenging, especially when the rookie is young. Even the great LeBron James wasn’t yet at his best as a rookie. James has shot at least .472 from the field in each of the past 13 seasons, but in his rookie season, he shot just .417. Young Celtics rookies of the past have experienced similar struggles. Jaylen Brown, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, has been no different, but he has made plenty of strides. As this season inches closer to the playoffs, Brown is earning himself a larger role.

Before we expand our scope, let’s take a trip down memory lane to see how Brown compares to other young Celtics rookies. Brown is 20 years old. Over the course of the franchise’s NBA history, the Celtics have had just 14 rookies who were age 20 or younger. Of them, seven — Avery Bradley, Kedrick Brown, Joseph Forte, Gerald Green, Thomas Hamilton, Kendrick Perkins and James Young — played fewer than 400 minutes in their entire rookie seasons. Perkins logged just 35 minutes. Bradley logged 162. Brown has already logged 923 minutes this season, and the season still has 21 games left.

Advertisement

That leaves seven rookies, Brown included. The other six are Marcus Smart, Al Jefferson, Jared Sullinger, Rajon Rondo, Joe Johnson and Antoine Walker. Among them, Brown has more than held his own. He is toward the bottom of the minutes spectrum, but he’s shooting better from the field than everyone but Al Jefferson and Jared Sullinger, who worked mostly around the hoop. He’s also shooting better than anyone in the group from downtown.

Much of Brown’s improvement has come recently, and he has been rewarded with more minutes as the team has moved more firmly into contention, a pretty rare feat for a rookie. Let’s split his season out, using the end of January as our point of demarcation:

—Paul Swydan

That’s a sharp uptick in play. Brown has reached double figures in six of those 10 most recent games, after only doing so in eight of his first 47. That bodes well for him as the Celtics move toward the playoffs. Of the other six Celtics rookies mentioned above, only two — Jefferson and Smart — played in the playoffs in their rookie season. Smart shot well overall, shooting .483 from the field and averaging just under 10 points in 22.5 minutes per game. Jefferson, while playing a decent 19.4 minutes per game, shot an underwhelming .415 from the floor (after shooting .528 in the regular season). It’s that kind of poor showing that the Celtics want to avoid with Brown this year, and to date they’ve done a good job of grooming him to stand up to the pressure of those minutes.

Advertisement

Let’s expand our scope now, and go back to the playing time. In NBA history, there have only been 144 rookies aged 20 or younger to average 15 minutes or more per game. Of them, Brown’s eFG% — a statistic that adjusts for the fact that a three-pointer is worth more than a two-point field goal — ranks 44th. That doesn’t put him in the upper echelon quite yet, but take a look at some of the players he’s had a better eFG% than so far: James Harden, Elton Brand, Derrick Rose, Kobe Bryant, Amar’e Stoudemire, Tracy McGrady, Kristaps Porzingis, Tony Parker, Stephon Marbury, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall, Dirk Nowitzki and Russell Westbrook. That’s quite the list, and shows just how much Brown has grown as a shooter this season.

Brown is getting more playing time, in part, because his offensive game is evolving. This season, according to NBA.com, 133 forwards have taken at least 200 shots, Brown included (as of Wednesday). Of them, Brown ranks 25th in terms of percentage of shots taken within five feet of the basket. We have seen in each of the past two games — against good-to-great teams in Atlanta and Cleveland — that Brown is capable of sneaking behind the defense and ramming home an alley-oop. He’s also learning to get to the rim when handling the ball. In addition, he’s learning to find his spots for wide-open three-pointers. As such, he can be a full participant in the offense, and hence the uptick in minutes.

Advertisement

People are beginning to notice:

That’s not to say that Brown is necessarily a front runner for the Rookie of the Year Award. By bulk playing time, Brown will lag behind others. He ranks just 14th in minutes played among rookies this season, and none of his rate statistics stand out enough to elevate him over the rest of the pack. That’s what happens when you’re learning on the job. Still, if Brown maintains his upward trajectory, he may force his way into the conversation, if he hasn’t already.

Jaylen Brown is a supremely talented player. He is capable of playing good defense, as he has shown now on multiple occasions against LeBron James of all people, and he has a versatile offensive game. He is one of the few Celtics players comfortable driving to the basket either with or without the ball, and has improved his three-point shooting as well. When he has been inserted into the starting lineup, the team hasn’t missed a beat (in the 12 games he started from the end of January into February, the team was 10-2). And he’s still just 20 years old. Assuming good health, it’s not a matter of if Brown will become an impact player, but when.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Media
CSN unveils ‘Boston Sports Tonight’ lineup March 3, 2017 | 1:21 PM
NFL
Jets release veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall March 3, 2017 | 1:17 PM
If David Price's elbow continues to be a problem, the burden increases on Chris Sale and Rick Porcello.
Boston Red Sox
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 March 3, 2017 | 1:07 PM
Tom Brady in old combine tee.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady digs up old T-shirt and harsh scouting reports from NFL combine March 3, 2017 | 1:02 PM
Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez singles to score two runs in the fourth inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, March 2, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Boston Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez to skip World Baseball Classic March 3, 2017 | 8:59 AM
Spruce Peak at Stowe.
Skiing
New England's 10 most luxurious ski resorts March 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
At some point, even Tom Brady will no longer play for the Patriots.
Sports Q
How much longer does Brady have as a Patriot? March 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/19/2017 - Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (24) throws a live batting practice session. Red Sox Spring Training. Picture Day and workouts. Day Seven at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 20Red Sox, LOID: 8.3.1649046304.
Boston Red Sox
David Price might already be a broken-down mistake for the Red Sox March 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) shoots the puck but can't score against New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Bruins
Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist ties Fuhr for 10th on wins list March 2, 2017 | 11:48 PM
David Ortiz is pictured as he leans on a team trainer while stretching on the field before a game.
MLB
David Ortiz and a 7-year-old boy will reunite to accept an award March 2, 2017 | 5:18 PM
Adrian Peterson (pictured) and Jamaal Charles, both stalwarts for their previous clubs and with All-Pro credentials, are out there. But how many 30-plus running backs get long-term deals, even proven ones such as these? And both will want big bucks.
NFL
5 things look for as NFL free agency begins March 2, 2017 | 4:49 PM
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower during Super Bowl 51.
NFL
Breaking down the NFL's 2017 free-agent class March 2, 2017 | 4:48 PM
Trey Flowers sinks a no-look half court shot.
New England Patriots
Watch Trey Flowers swish a no-look half court shot March 2, 2017 | 3:56 PM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox's David Price consulting specialists for elbow soreness March 2, 2017 | 3:26 PM
Mookie Betts signed autographs for fans at spring camp last week.
Boston Red Sox
Unable to reach terms, Red Sox renew Mookie Betts’s contract March 2, 2017 | 2:30 PM
Tom Brady pours Robert Kraft a glass of Drew Bledsoe's wine.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft and Tom Brady celebrated with Drew Bledsoe's wine March 2, 2017 | 11:44 AM
Boston MA 3/1/17 Boston Celtics Avery Bradley and Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving battle for a loose ball during second quarter action at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: Celtics pics reporter: Adam Himmelsbach
Boston Celtics
You can't play better defense than Avery Bradley did on Kyrie Irving March 2, 2017 | 11:23 AM
David Price is in his second season with the Red Sox.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox’ David Price dealing with arm soreness March 2, 2017 | 10:48 AM
Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks, left, talks with referee Ken Mauer (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
NBA
Foul! NBA plans to keep stats on referees, too March 2, 2017 | 10:43 AM
Lebron James almost crashes into Bill Belichick.
New England Patriots
Watch Lebron James almost take out a courtside Bill Belichick March 2, 2017 | 10:01 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 690 yards in three seasons for the Patriots.
Sports Q
Are the Patriots committed to Garoppolo as Brady's successor? March 2, 2017 | 9:06 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, right, clutches the football as he stands with Tom Brady at an NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo expected to stay in New England March 2, 2017 | 8:29 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, a bus carrying Chicago Cubs players, family and friends passes Wrigley Field during a parade honoring the World Series champion baseball team in Chicago. The Cubs’ first World Series title since 1908 is the runaway winner for top sports story of 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)
MLB
Man given 8-year prison sentence for taking bathroom videos at Wrigley Field March 2, 2017 | 7:58 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, left, sits in court as an image of shooting victim Daniel de Abreu is projected, top right, during his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is charged in the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL football player already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
New England Patriots
Prosecutor: Aaron Hernandez killed 2 over spilled drink March 2, 2017 | 12:51 AM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, right, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) collide while battling for the ball during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Thomas, Celtics overcome Cavs, James' triple-double March 2, 2017 | 12:12 AM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/13/2017 - Red Sox Spring Training. Day One. Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale exits the Sox clubhouse as he heads out for a long toss session. Pitchers and catchers report for spring training at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 14Res Sox, LOID: 8.3.1623409229.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox newcomer Chris Sale tunes up for spring debut March 1, 2017 | 11:42 PM
Former NFL cornerback Allen and his business partner have been sentenced to prison for running a Ponzi scheme that took in more than $35 million. A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, sentenced Allen, of Davie, Fla., and Susan Daub, of Coral Spring, Fla., each to six years in prison and three years of supervised release.
Crime
Ex-Patriots cornerback headed to prison for Ponzi scheme March 1, 2017 | 6:56 PM
Winnipeg Jets right wing Drew Stafford (12) controls the puck against the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 13, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
Boston Bruins
Bruins get winger Stafford from Jets at trade deadline March 1, 2017 | 5:51 PM
Teammates watch as medical staffer attend to Arizona Coyotes center Alexander Burmistrov (91) following a hit by Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller on Feb. 28, 2017.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' Miller won't be disciplined for hit on Burmistrov March 1, 2017 | 4:10 PM
New England Patriots Chris Long #95 is interviewed on the field after a win against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
New England Patriots
Here's why Chris Long says he's leaving the Patriots March 1, 2017 | 3:53 PM